Best Amazon Prime Day 2 deals: the 42 best Prime Day electronic deals

Amazon Prime Day is still alive and kicking, with the last of the Prime Day deals in their final hours.

The 48-hour sales extravaganza officially started at midnight PT (3am ET) Tuesday 13th and it finishes at the end of today (Wednesday 14th October) – during which all manner of tech discounts have been – and still are – available, from Echo speaker deals to TV deals.

It's not too late to take advantage; some of the very best Prime Day deals (below) are still live. Just remember you need to be an Amazon Prime member. (Don't have a Prime membership? Check out Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial for a sneaky way to bag some deals for free.)

The online retail giant has turned its annual Prime Day sale into a serious shopping event thanks to low, low prices and speedy delivery. From a single day of deals, Prime Day grew to two days (and more) of special offers in 2019, so Amazon will no doubt go even bigger for 2020 – and convince people why Prime is a better subscription service than new-kid-on-the-block Walmart+.

We are once again sorting the best US Prime Day deals from those worth avoiding, finding the best Prime Day deals on TVs, headphones, speakers, tablets and more. And there are already some great Amazon deals worth investigating...

When does Prime Day end?

The official Prime Day deals end on Wednesday 14th 11:59pm PST (2:59am EST) – but we wouldn't be surprised if some Prime Day discounts were carried into the next few days.

The best Prime Day 2020 deals

The very best Prime Day deals

Prime Day TV deals

LG 55in 55SM8100AUA 4K UHD Smart LED TV $899 $499.99

Want a big TV for the big game? This 2019 55in LG Nanocell TV features smarts galore, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has AirPlay 2, so you can cast from your iPhone/iPad to the display. And it comes wrapped in a $400 discount.View Deal

Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2499 $1898 at Amazon

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A saving of over $600 on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal in the Prime Day TV sales.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch TU-8000 Smart 4K TV $429 $397 at Amazon

This 2020 Samsung 4K TV comes with the latest ultra-fast Crystal Processor to help upscale non-4K content to 4K quality. There's voice control from Alexa and Samsung's Bixby app, while the Smart features come courtesy of Samsung's Tizen OS. The latest HDR picture tech is supported too, and all at a bargain price.View Deal

Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED $6999 $3498 at Amazon

Over $3000 off one of the best-sounding TVs we've ever tested? It's a pretty sweet deal, especially when you consider that the A9 is an engineering marvel that combines those impressive sonics with superb picture technology.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $250 $174.95 at Amazon

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this rare saving shouldn't be sniffed at.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 $100 $89.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra $10 off. A top pre-Prime Day bargain. View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N wireless ANC $199 $88 at Amazon

A saving of over half price is a crazy good deal for a pair of Sony's over-ear noise-cancellers. They boast Sony's new adjustable noise-cancelling technology and a 35-hour battery life with quick charge.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones $330 $235 at Amazon

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC headphones $200 $150 at Amazon

These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $50 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support. View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N wireless ANC $220 $123 at Amazon

Like bass? These are among the latest additions to Sony's Extra Bass range, so we’d hope for impressive bass performance. They sport a 30-hour battery life and are also compatible with quick charge.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $199

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have a HUGE Prime Day discount, they are an absolute steal.View Deal

B&W PX7 wireless ANC over-ears $399 $350 at Amazon

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price. Now, they're a bargain to boot.View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds $50 $29.99 at Amazon

The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award way back for their superbly comfortable and secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy delivery.

Sennheiser Momentum M2 Wireless $400 $189.95 at Amazon

NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case $159.99 $115 at Amazon

The 2nd-gen AirPods with wired charging case are now $30 off. It's rare they're discounted at all outside of Prime Day, Black Friday and the big shopping events, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging Case $199.99 $150 at Amazon

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You really should at this price. Save $40 on the RRP at Amazon on the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charger ahead of the Prime Day deals.View Deal

AirPods Pro with noise cancellation $249 $199 at Amazon

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

Shure SE215 wired earbuds $200 $69 at Amazon

These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound, we said in our four-star review.View Deal

Prime Day speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + 6 months' music $49.99 $18.99

Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best selling Echo device – one listen and you'll see why. It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. Plus six months' Amazon Music Unlimited, too. View Deal

JBL Boombox waterproof Bluetooth speaker $400.35 $279.95

Boombox by name, boombox by nature, this wireless sound machine promises "monstrous sound" as well as "the hardest hitting bass". And all without the usual hefty price tag. Throw it over your shoulder and take a stroll around the block.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanding speakers $840 $714

If your love bass and big sound but don't have a huge budget, then a pair of affordable floorstanding speakers is what you need. These five-star speakers are a great bet, especially at this new low price.View Deal

UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker $99 $64 at Amazon

This five-star budget Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. More importantly, you can save over $30 at Amazon.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker (renewed) $120 $73.70 at Amazon

The latest in the long line of Flip speakers, the Flip 5 is trim in terms of features and big on sound quality. In fact, we don't think you can get better sound for under $100.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom (neon forest) $300 $99 at Amazon

Not the newest Ultimate Ears speaker, but we awarded it five stars when it came out in 2015 – and remember, that was at triple the price. Expect 20 hours of battery, a solid waterproof build, a punchy, exciting sound and this edgy, limited edition black/neon green colourway. Five stars.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa $399 $299 at Amazon

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price... View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $150 $79.99

With a big (10-inch) screen, solid audio and easy operation, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent budget tablet. You could do far worse, even if you were to spend a lot more.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 $227 $208 at Amazon

The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 8in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad mini. It's more versatile than the Amazon Fire HD, too.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet $140 $79.99

All the budget brilliance of the original Fire 7 but with a colourful drop-proof case with kickstand, access to thousands of apps, games, videos, audiobooks and more through Amazon's Fire for Kids Unlimited, and top-notch parental controls.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but $55 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Currently 40% off for Prime Day. View Deal

Prime Day hi-fi deals

Bose Wave Music System IV $499 $454 at Amazon

Save nearly $50 on this all-in-one music system from Bose. Featuring room-filling sound, remote control, CD/MP3 CD player, AM/FM tuner and dual alarms. Add the optional Bluetooth adapter to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanding speakers $840 $714

If your love bass and big sound but don't have a huge budget, then a pair of affordable floorstanding speakers is what you need. These five-star speakers are a great bet, especially at this new low price.View Deal

Prime home theater deals

Viewsonic PX727HD $759 $599 at Amazon

With $160 off, this Viewsonic is great value. Viewsonic is a trusted name in home cinema projectors, and this model's 1080p HD picture should prove mighty immersive for movies, shows, games, and whatever else you throw at it.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favorite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to.View Deal

Q Acoustics M4 soundbar $350 $297

This Award-winning soundbar delivers great dispersion of sound, weighty, powerful bass and wireless Bluetooth for music playback. It goes loud but sounds detailed at low volume too. A great soundbar option, now at a great price.View Deal

Q Acoustics 7000i 5.1 theater system $1155 $900

Another five-star product. This one has been around a few years but good sound doesn't go out of fashion and this compact system is a great way to get true home theater sound on a low budget. Expect strong bass and stacks of detail from this 5.1 system with subwoofer.View Deal

Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 cinema pack $1829 at Amazon

If you don't need the AVR, then the five-star Elac Debut 2.0 speaker paakge is also available at a discount without. It's beautiful sounding system offering some genuine home cinema class.View Deal

Nebula Mars II 720p portable projector $460 $400 at Amazon

The four-hour battery life and app connectivity of this little projector make it a superb portable for impromptu movie nights. With 300 lumens of brightness and a maximum screen size of 150 inches, it leaves no one in the dark.View Deal

Prime Day Apple deals

iPad Mini 64GB | $399 $350 at Amazon

If you want a small iPad without a big price, look no further: Amazon has $50 off the most recent iPad Mini. The 7.9in screen is big enough for watching movies, while keeping the device small enough to carry around.View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day 2019 was a two-day sale of pretty much non-stop deals that started on 15th July, 2019. Back in 2018, it was a 36-hour event that happened on 16th July.

Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3am ET) on Tuesday 13th October and runs through to the end of Wednesday 14th October.

Previously, we had thought that Amazon might decide to go earlier than usual with Prime Day 2020 to get ahead of the competition, who might be readying rival deals for non-Prime members. There were rumors of an August date, and then September, but at least Prime Day isn't too close to Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a Prime members-only affair, so you'll need to be a member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership. Up until 12th October, new Prime members can also get $5 credit added to their account when they sign up for Prime via Alexa on their Echo device by saying, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site. Amazon promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

'Amazon Live' will also spotlight deals curated from small businesses across Amazon, as well as give shoppers the opportunity to hear directly from business owners and learn more about their products.

Prime Day will take place in the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and, for the first time, Turkey and Brazil.

Prime Day 2019: what happened

So what did we learn from Prime Day last year? Well, there were A LOT of deals. And Amazon sold an almost unfathomably high number of products, which must mean there are lots of happy bargain-hunters enjoying their shiny new toys right now.

In total, Amazon sold 175 million items, making it the biggest ever shopping event for the online retail behemoth, bigger even than Black Friday. Amazon Prime members across 18 countries were involved, double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

And with more Prime members than ever signing up over the two days of Prime Day, it looks like Amazon Prime Day 2020 will only be bigger.

Prime Day 2019 in numbers

175 million items sold

$1 billion+ in savings worldwide

18 countries participated

2x as many Ring and Blink devices sold compared to last year

2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs compared to last year

1 million headphones sold by Amazon US

200,000 TVs sold by Amazon US

100,000 lunchboxes sold by Amazon US

Prime Day 2019 best-selling items

Top-selling Prime Day deals included the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote topping the Amazon devices charts. The Fire 7, meanwhile, was the biggest-selling Amazon tablet.

In the United States the best-selling items across the Prime Day sales were said to be the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health and Ancestry kits.

