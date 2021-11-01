Beat this, Black Friday! Google Nest Audio on sale at its cheapest price ever

We're now into November, the month of Black Friday. But there's already a deal that the big day itself might struggle to beat – the Google Nest Audio at its lowest price ever.

It's now just $60 at Best Buy – that's $40 off the MSRP. Hey Google, take me to my local Best Buy...

Image Google Nest Audio $100 $60 at Best Buy – save $40

Google's smart speaker is now cheaper than ever. This deal applies to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and comes with an extended holiday return period in case you change your mind. View Deal

The Google Nest Audio is Google's take on a hi-fi-grade smart speaker – in other words, it's prioritising sound quality over pure voice assistant smarts. And it's a success, of sorts.

The design is nicely subtle and calming, and the set-up is a breeze. It plays nice with all kinds of streaming services, including Spotify, the Google-owned YouTube Music, Deezer, and TuneIn. And with Chromecast built-in, you can cast tracks to your Google Nest Audio with two clicks of your preferred music-streaming app on your smartphone.

In our test, we found the voice pick-up impeccable, with Google answering accurately, clearly and snappily, even with music at high volume.

So far so good. So why is it only a success of sorts?

The sound. While an improvement on the Google Home, it's not quite the room-filler we had expected, and it can't match the likes of the Apple HomePod or Sonos One (though admittedly both of these speakers are more expensive than the Nest Audio, considerably so after the price cut).

Still, it's an eminently usable smart speaker, and for the price, it could well be a great addition to your smart home set-up.

MORE:

Check out the best smart speakers around

See our pick of the best wireless speakers 2021

These are the best portable speakers: Brilliant budget Bluetooth speakers