Sky+ HD, our set-top box Product of the Year 2012, just got even better, with the roll-out of BBC iPlayer on the satellite platform starting from today.

iPlayer will be fully integrated into the Sky+ service, with customers able to view programmes from the full range of BBC TV channels. Users can browse by day, or from a range of categories including comedy, drama, food or sport.

Once you've decided which programme you want to watch, it will be downloaded directly to the Sky+ planner, ready to watch whenever you want.

BBC iPlayer joins catch-up TV services from Sky, ITV and Five, all located within the dedicated On Demand section of Sky+. Catch-up TV from 4oD is due to arrive on the service next year.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook