BBC confirms 4K HDR iPlayer broadcasts of Wimbledon 2019

While the BBC only last week announced that it will show every match from Wimbledon's 18 courts live in HD for the first time ever, the broadcaster is also set to repeat last year's 4K Ultra HD coverage.

The BBC will broadcast every Centre Court match in 4K HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) HDR over the tournament's fortnight duration, which kicks off on Monday 1st July with reigning Champion Novak Djokovic kickstarting his title defending campaign.

The matches will be available through the iPlayer app and – new for this year – also through the red button during BBC One and BBC Two coverage.

The BBC has typically listed the compatible TVs and devices, which includes everything from Amazon's Fire TV 4K Stick streamer and Virgin's V6 set-top box to a huge number of TVs from Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Hisense, Toshiba, Philips and more.

We hope Sky will once again offer 4K coverage of Wimbledon via satellite too.

(Image credit: BBC)

As with the Beeb's previous trials, a minimum internet speed of 20Mbit/s (for a 2560-pixel resolution) or 40Mbit/s (for the full 3840-pixel resolution) is recommended for the UHD experience.

There will also be the usual limited number of spaces for each match, with the stream available to "tens of thousands of people on a first come, first served basis".

The BBC team will no doubt be utilising the advancements in the 4K workflow that it's made this year, too, so we can once again expect pictures as smooth and efficient as Federer's backhand.

