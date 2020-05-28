B&O adds the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV to its Beovision Harmony lineup

Bang & Olufsen has just raised the bar in home cinema with the launch of the Beovision Harmony 88-inch 8K TV. This luxurious (and huge) TV experience features not only the world’s first 88-inch 8K OLED TV, but also the largest OLED screen ever created from LG Electronics.

Bang & Olufsen's first Beovision Harmony TV was originally unveiled at Milan Design week in 2019 – a beautiful, 77-inch TV marrying an LG OLED screen with B&O sound and design. The Danish high end firm followed it with a smaller, 65-inch model still featuring the 'butterfly wing' effect – when the TV is turned on, the two oak and aluminium panels fan out like a butterfly opening its wings, and the screen rises above them to optimum viewing height. Since April, both models have been available in two lovely wooden finishes too.

B&O's new TV is over two metres wide, at 88 inches or 224cm diagonal, so you'll need a decent-sized room. This Beovision Harmony TV comes with the 2020 OLED 8K ZX display from LG, which B&O says has been optimised for Bang & Olufsen.

B&O says that at the heart of the TV are several advanced core technologies, most notably a new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. This advanced processor promises to further finesse the picture quality and enable a host of specialised features for various types of content.

As for sound, along with the pre-installed three-channel sound system and built-in dual subwoofer, the TV is compatible with Bang & Olufsen’s speaker programme, allowing users to connect up to eight wireless Beolab speakers (the Beolab 50 or flagship Beolab 90, say, as pictured above) for 7.1 surround sound.

We should mention that as well as a large lounge, you'll also need pretty deep pockets. The new Beovision Harmony is estimated to retail from £44,100/$49,000 (around AU$81,700) and will be available from Bang & Olufsen by the end of June 2020.

Need to justify such a purchase? Consider the fact that cinemas probably won't be open for a while...

