Technology that has been passed down to the AK70 includes wi-fi connectivity and a balanced output option to ensure you get the best possible performance from partnering headphones. Having wi-fi on board means music can be streamed to and from the player, and also makes it easier to perform software updates.

Elsewhere, its the standard A&K affair: 24-bit/192kHz DAC, support for a wide range of high-resolution audio file formats, including DSD, and balanced & standard 3.5mm outputs.

There’s Bluetooth onboard so you can wirelessly stream to headphones and speakers and it's all controlled via a 3.3in touchscreen. As with Astell & Kern’s other players, the AK70 has a built-in microSD card slot which will let you increase the 64GB of onboard storage by up to 200GB.

Astell & Kern says the AK70 can double up as a USB DAC to boost the quality of any computer-based audio.

The AK70 will be available from July for £499, with bespoke leather cases in green, blue and black available for £40. The Award-winning AK Jr is still available for £400, while stocks last.

MORE: Best portable music players 2016