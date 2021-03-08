Apple's latest 8th gen. 2020 iPad just dropped to its lowest seen price

Apple products don't often go on sale – especially not the iPhone giant's most popular 8th-gen iPad 2020. At $329, it's the most affordable tablet Apple currently offers (and it's a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award-winner) but right now you can order the base wi-fi only model, which includes 32GB of storage, for just $299 at Amazon in space gray only (it'll be in stock March 28th).

Walmart is price-matching its biggest retail competitor too, but here you can choose from any of the three color options – gold, silver or space gray – all for that rock-bottom $299 fee.

8th gen. iPad 2020 32GB (wi-fi only) drops to $299

Apple iPad (2020) 32GB $329 $299 (save $30) at Amazon

This newest Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch display and A12 Bionic processor. It also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and a Smart Connector, allowing you to connect it to a Smart Keyboard. And we've never seen it at this price! View Deal

Under intense review, we praised this iPad's "excellent, decent-sized screen", "useful iPadOS 14 features" and keyboard support, concluding that although this 8th generation update is a modest evolution rather than a revolution, it’s still better. And, due to its all-round excellence, it more than gets away with it.

A quick glance at our review also shows five stars across the board for picture, sound and features. Need we say more?

Oh, OK then: one thing every user is sure to benefit from is the upgraded A12 Bionic processor, which is not only super fast, but also feels future-proofed to handle more taxing apps and the better chips that will no doubt come along in the next few years.

In Apple’s latest dedicated operating system, iPadOS 14, widgets in the ‘Today View’ are now moveable and adjustable in size too. Smart Stacks is also useful to combine multiple widgets in one place. In addition, sidebars have been redesigned, and Siri and incoming call notifications have been minimised from their previous screen-hogging presence to be less disruptive.

Those who invest in the Pencil will reap the benefits of one the update’s neatest features, Scribble, which can automatically convert handwriting to text.

All this, for under $300? If you're looking for a deal on a top, Award-winning tablet, this might just be it...

