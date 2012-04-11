Apple has begun work on the next major iTunes release, iTunes 11, according to 9to5mac, reports our sister site Stuff.tv.

The site's sources claim that iTunes 11 is iOS 6-ready, although the same iOS 6 compatibility is also expected in future iTunes 10.x updates as well.

iTunes 11 is also expected to feature deeper iCloud integration, with a dedicated iCloud settings panel available for Apple users to tweak their iCloud settings – including iTunes Match and iOS device backups.

9to5mac also reckons that we can expect to see a full iTunes and App Store revamp later this year, fuelled by Apple's purchase of Chomp – an acquisition which should help to improve content discovery in both the iTunes and App Store.

