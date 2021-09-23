Apple tipped to release first AR headset in late 2022

Followed by cheaper 'Apple Glasses' in 2023

Apple is tipped to unveil its first mixed reality headset in the "second half of 2022". That's according to a new supply chain report spotted by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac).

The report claims that the prototype headset has sailed through the second phase of testing and is expected to enter mass-production in the second quarter of 2022, before hitting stores in the latter half of the year.

Apparently the high-end device will cost around $2000 (around £1500, AU$2750) and contain a camera and laser optical sensor. It won't be a standalone device – users will need to connect it to an iPhone via Bluetooth.

As for the design, the report tips the headset to be made from a "high-strength, lightweight magnesium alloy material". Weighing around 100-110g, it should be lighter (and less migraine-inducing) than rivals.  

There are no official sketches as yet but concept designer Antonio DeRosa has imagined what the headset might look like (above).

Today's rumours jive with a March 2021 prediction by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tipped Apple to release mixed reality headset in "mid-2022". Kuo reckoned the high-tech headgear would hook up to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for an "immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products." 

Still reeling at the price? Apple is tipped to double down with a cheaper set of AR glasses – dubbed 'Apple Glasses' – in 2023. 

If the latest rumours are true, there's a chance Apple could unveil its space-age headgear alongside the iPhone 14, which is due to show its face in September 2022.

