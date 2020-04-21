Apple iPad mini deal: save 18% on Award-winning iPad at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering savings of up to 18 per cent on the latest iPad mini, which gained five stars and a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award less than six months ago.

The 64GB wi-fi-only model has been discounted from $400 to $330, while the 256GB wi-fi-only variant has dropped by $100, now only $450. Both versions are available at their new discounted prices in space grey, silver or gold colors.

Apple iPad Mini (latest mod) 256GB wi-fi $550 $450 at Best Buy

Want to treat yourself to a little more onboard storage? How about four times as much? You can currently save a spectacular $100 on the 256GB wi-fi-only iPad mini at Best Buy – all three colors included.View Deal

The fifth-generation, 2019-released iPad mini has a 7.9in screen with a 2048 x 1536 resolution (making it the highest pixel density in the current iPad line-up), as well as the A12 Bionic processor you'll also find in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Also onboard is a 7MP front camera, 8MP rear-snapper and 3GB RAM.

So, should you upgrade to the latest iPad Mini and nab yourself a deal? Under intense review of this particular product, we concluded: "The iPad Mini (2019) feels significantly snappier in use, and the Mini 4’s sluggishness will only become more pronounced with each new version of Apple’s iOS. We certainly think the extra punch to the picture makes it worthy of consideration. And if you’re looking to buy a compact tablet for the first time, this is undoubtedly the best available."

At this price, it'd be rude not to give it some thought...

