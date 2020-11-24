Apple reveals official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2020

Black Friday has turned into Black Friday Week with many retailers putting their Black Friday deals live nice and early, and now Apple has joined in - announcing the Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

There will be a four-day Apple shopping event, which starts on Black Friday itself and runs until the end of play on Cyber Monday. As is customary, Apple is offering savings in the form of Apple Gift Cards, with Apple Store Gift Cards of up to $150 on offer.

See our pick of the best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Black Friday: up to $150 Apple Store Gift Card

You can bag an Apple Store Gift Card worth up to $150 with your next purchase, with the deal on offer across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, Mac, Beats headphones and Apple Watch.View Deal

You will receive up to a $50 Apple Store Gift Card when you buy an iPhone, $25 with an Apple Watch, $25 with AirPods, up to $100 with iPad, $120 with Mac, $100 on Apple TV and HomePod and $50 on Beats headphones.

Apple is promising a fast, free, no-contact delivery and you can pay in instalments if you choose to use Apple Card.

Can't wait? Take a look at our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals that are already live - and offer a money-off saving rather than a Gift Card...

Early Black Friday Apple deals live now

Apple AirPods Pro $250 $230 at Best Buy

In our review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Perfect for long-haul flights, work outs and commutes. Save $20 at Best Buy.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) $159 $130 at Best Buy

The standard AirPods without wireless charging case are now selling for just $129.99 – a healthy $30 saving on Apple's usual price.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (2019) $399 $379 at B&H

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering $50 off the newest iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB). Choose from Space Grey, Silver or Rose Gold.View Deal