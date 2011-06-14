Apple and Nokia have finally resolve their long-running row over claimed patent infringements, which began in 2009, was extended last year, and saw both companies engaging in claim and counterclaim.

Nokia says Apple has agreed a one-off payment of an undisclosed amount, plus ongoing royalty payments to use its technologies, with the company chief executive Stephen Elop (pictured) saying 'We are very pleased to have Apple join the growing number of Nokia licensees.'

Apple, meanwhile, says the two companies have agreed to 'drop all of our current lawsuits and enter into a licence covering some of each other's patents, but not the majority of the innovations that make the iPhone unique.'

Nokia had claimed Apple had infringed its patents covering touchscreen interfaces, caller ID, display lighting and aspects of 3G and Wi-Fi technology, while Apple counterclaimed that Nokia had infringed many of its patents.

Both sides of course denied the other's claims, and this settlement now just leaves Apple to resolve ongoing patent disputes with HTC, Motorola and Samsung.

