We're all going to go some day. Eventually, each of us will shuffle off this mortal coil, either to move on to pastures new or become one with the void. In 7.5 billion years (give or take), eventually even the Earth will meet its end, engulfed by our expanding Sun.

In the meantime, however, you can have your own cremated ashes pressed into a record by Andvinyly. For £3000, you can get up to 30 discs, each with 24 minutes of audio - 12 minutes per side.

While, at first, the idea might seem bizarre, the short YouTube film - below - does a decent job of selling the concept.

There are also extras you can purchase, such as having original artwork for your record, either by giving Andvinyly a photo or arranging a “pre-death sitting”. For £500 per track you can have tailormade music composed, with lyrics, beats, or styles suggested by the client.

If you're worried that your faithful hound might not be able to join you in the audio afterlife, fear not - you can also have your pet pressed.

Andvinyly says that your record could "travel the world", being redistributed through reputable record stores - though it might take a while for people to get used to the idea.

To find out more, check out the Andvinyly's website.

