Amazon reveals Prime Day 2020 deals with up to 60% off Echo speakers

Amazon Prime Day 2020 doesn't officially start until 12am PT on Tuesday, 13th October but Amazon has just given bargain hunters a sneak preview of the juiciest Prime Day deals headed their way. Ready to get prepped? Here are the highlights...

Prime members will be treated to 30% off Sony and Samsung TVs, plus 30% off headphones, which promise to be two of the stand out deals in the 2020 Prime Day sales.

And of course, some of the biggest savings will be had on Amazon's own-brand speakers, tablets and TVs. See below for some of the first Prime Day deal highlights on Echo Dot and Echo Show speakers.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $18.99

Small but mighty, the Echo Show is an easy, and excellent, way to get your smart home set up started. And at 60% off the MSRP come Prime Day, this remains bargain for a five-star smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Show 5 $89.99 $44.99

This five-star smart display combines video with the Alexa virtual assistant to great effect. Its 5.5in LCD touchscreen will come in handy when cooking along to YouTube recipes or watching news bulletins. Bag one for half price on Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Show 8 video speaker $129.99 $64.99

Get more from your Alexa-toting video speaker with this larger 8in screen. You can still listen to music, watch video and make video calls, all with the power of your voice. It'll be almost half price come Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) $229.99 $149.99

The 2nd generation Echo comes with a mammoth 10in display and is better than its predecessor in almost every way, offering increased smart home connectivity and better sound. Get $80 off when Prime Day comes around. View Deal

Big savings on Fire TV

Fancy a new TV? Amazon has promised that Fire TV Edition Smart TVs will start at just $79.99.

It hasn't confirmed the best Prime Day TV deals yet, but we do know that you'll be able to grab the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99, and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99.

Happy with your current TV? You could always make it smarter by adding the Fire TV Cube. Amazon is set to drop the price of its 4K UHD video streamer from $119.99 to a rather more tempting $79.99.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV $330 $209.99

Amazon frequently discounts this 43in 4K TV but it's going all out for Prime Day and slashing the price by $120. For a budget TV with HDR support and Alexa voice controls, this is a very sweet deal indeed.

Fire TV Cube $119.99 $79.99

Fancy bringing Alexa voice control to your TV and streaming video in 4K Ultra HD? The excellent Fire TV Cube will oblige, and provides access to apps such as Netflix, HBO, Disney, Apple TV and more. Available with $40 off this Prime Day.

If you're in the market for a Prime Day tablet deal, there's good news coming your way – Amazon is knocking up to 45% off Fire tablets. As such, you'll be able to pick up the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99.

Last but not least, you can take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, which drops the portable the bargain price of $19.99.

Fire HD 10 tablet $149.99 $79.99

The 10.1in 1080p HD screen does a fine job of screening films and TV shows, but it's also great for gaming. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life. Even better, Amazon's set to slash $70 off the price to celebrate Prime Day.

View Deal

Echo Auto $49.99 $19.99

The Echo Auto connects to Alexa through your phone's Alexa app. That way you can ask Alexa to play music through your car's speakers – rather than fumbling for the buttons on your car stereo. Echo Auto even hears you over road noise. And all for $20 on Prime Day.

View Deal

It's also worth noting that from Sunday, October 11th, Prime members will be able to get stuck into some of the best holiday bargains early by asking, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

So far, we know that the exclusive early deals will include four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99, and 50% off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video. Prime members will also be offered $50 off a year of Audible Premium Plus, which serves up over 10,000 Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.

Amazon Music Unlimited – $0.99 for four months

Prime members new to Amazon's premium streaming tier can get access to 60 millions songs, ad-free, for just $0.99 for four months (saving over $30). Plus, Amazon will also give away six months free Music Unlimited with selected Echo speakers on Prime Day.

And on Monday, October 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, Prime members will also find selected device deals early on Amazon.com. Not a Prime member? No problem. Just sign up to this 30-day free trial – you can cancel it at anytime.

What with the start of Amazon Prime Day and the launch of the iPhone 12, it looks like Tuesday, October 13th is going to be one heck of a day for shoppers. We'll be covering all the deals and developments live, so stay tuned.