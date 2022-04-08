Amazon Music prices are going up for Prime members

The hike is due to happen in May

Fuel, energy, food… it seems like everything is getting more expensive. Now you can add Amazon Music Unlimited to that list – the streaming service will increase its prices from May, Amazon has announced (opens in new tab)

The Single Device plan for Amazon Music, which lets you use the service on a single Amazon Echo or Echo Dot wireless speaker, is going up from £3.99 / $3.99 / AU$4.99 a month to £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$5.99.

The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is also increasing, from £7.99 / $7.99 to £8.99 / $8.99 per month, or from £79 / $79 to £89 / $89 per year (this plan isn’t mentioned in the FAQ on Amazon’s Australian site).

Non-Prime members will continue to pay £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99 a month for the Individual Plan.

Despite the price hike for Prime members this still means the Individual Plan is £1 / $1 / AU$1 a month cheaper compared to non-members. Which is something, at least. Also, don't forget Prime also gets you Prime Video (Amazon’s video streaming service), plus free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

Amazon Music brings you over 90 million tracks to stream to your device. You also get CD-quality and high-res tracks thrown in as part of the deal – previously, this was badged as Amazon Music HD, and cost an extra £5 / $5 / AU$5 a month. Amazon started bundling it for free after Apple announced a similar move with Apple Music. Come on Spotify, isn’t it time you launched Spotify Hi-Fi already?

