Amazon Music prices are going up for Prime members

Fuel, energy, food… it seems like everything is getting more expensive. Now you can add Amazon Music Unlimited to that list – the streaming service will increase its prices from May, Amazon has announced (opens in new tab).

The Single Device plan for Amazon Music, which lets you use the service on a single Amazon Echo or Echo Dot wireless speaker, is going up from £3.99 / $3.99 / AU$4.99 a month to £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$5.99.

The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is also increasing, from £7.99 / $7.99 to £8.99 / $8.99 per month, or from £79 / $79 to £89 / $89 per year (this plan isn’t mentioned in the FAQ on Amazon’s Australian site).

Non-Prime members will continue to pay £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99 a month for the Individual Plan.

Despite the price hike for Prime members this still means the Individual Plan is £1 / $1 / AU$1 a month cheaper compared to non-members. Which is something, at least. Also, don't forget Prime also gets you Prime Video (Amazon’s video streaming service), plus free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

Amazon Music brings you over 90 million tracks to stream to your device. You also get CD-quality and high-res tracks thrown in as part of the deal – previously, this was badged as Amazon Music HD, and cost an extra £5 / $5 / AU$5 a month. Amazon started bundling it for free after Apple announced a similar move with Apple Music. Come on Spotify, isn’t it time you launched Spotify Hi-Fi already?

