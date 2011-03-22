It seems we can't get enough of apps these days, and Amazon is the latest to jump on the bandwagon with the launch of its own Appstore today, offering downloadable apps for Google's Android system.

But there's a snag: Apple isn't happy, and is suing Amazon in a bid to stop the online retail giant using the Appstore name.

"It will confuse and mislead customers," said Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet.

The lawsuit states: "Amazon has begun improperly using Apple's App Store mark in connection with Amazon's mobile software developer program.

"Consumers of mobile software downloads are likely to be confused as to whether Amazon's mobile software download service is sponsored or approved by Apple."

Apple says it has contacted Amazon three time to ask it to stop using the Appstore name. Amazon has declined to comment.

