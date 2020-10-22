Amazon Holiday Dash deals: save big on TVs, headphones, projectors and more

Amazon has launched a new Holiday Dash page of savings to compliment early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales. Act fast and you can grab up to 50% off JBL speakers, 20% off Sony and Samsung TVs, 33% off Bose headphones and 60% off projectors.

Wowzers. But how do you make sense of this deluge of deals? Well, that's where we come in. We've picked out the discounts that are actually worth your time below – starting with wireless headphones.

Right now, there's $50 off the classy Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II noise-cancellers (now $299) and $20 off the high-end Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (now $379).

There are some huge price drops across JBL products, too, including two pairs of AirPods rivals. The JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds are currently half-price (just $51), while $50 has been slashed off the price of the JBL Live 300TWS wireless buds with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control (now only $99).

JBL Live 300TWS wireless earbuds $150 $99.95

If you're after a pair of budget in-ears with built-in Alexa or Google Assistant, these could be just the ticket. Save $50 off the price in Amazon's Holiday Dash sale while stocks last.

JBL Flip 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker $120 $89.99

The latest in the long line of excellent Flip speakers, the Flip 5 is packed with handy features, a long battery life and great sound quality. In fact, you'll struggle to get better portable sound for under $90.

JBL's waterproof Bluetooth speakers, which combine superb sonics with durable designs, are heavily discounted thanks to Amazon's Holiday Dash sale. Get 25% off the JBL Filp 5 (now only $90) and a massive 43% off the JBL Clip 3 (now $40).

Fancy upgrading your home theater in time for Thanksgiving? Right now, there's over $500 off the five-star LG OLED55CX (was $2000, now $1497). There $500 off the 65in model, too.

Selected Samsung 4K QLED TV are discounted, too. There's $122 off the stylish 32in Samsung Frame LS03t (was $599, now $478). Or $50 off the 32in Samsung Q50R (was $500, now $448).

Amazon has also slashed hundreds of dollars off projectors, including over $350 off the LG HU70LA 4K UHD CineBeam Projector with Alexa Built-in (was $1800, now $1450).

LG CX 4K OLED TV: over $500 off 55in and 65in sizes

The five-star LG CX TV is the most affordable LG model that offers the company’s top picture processing tech. Amazon has slashed over 25% off the 55-inch and 65-inch models in the Holiday Dash sale.View Deal

LG HU70LA 4K UHD Smart CineBeam Projector $1800 $1449

This all-in-one projector delivers 1500 Lumens and 150000:1 contrast ratio, and supports Alexa voice control and HDR10 video. And thanks to LG's webOS platform built-in, there's access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video.

And let's finish with this doozy – a whopping 64% off the Yaber Y21 Full HD projector. For a limited time, Amazon has cut the price from $469 to $169. We can't vouch for its performance, but it's quite the deal. Happy holidays indeed.

Amazon says more Holiday Dash deals will go live in the coming days with deals on everything from robot vacuums to LEGO bricks.

