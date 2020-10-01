Amazon Echo deal: all-new (4th-gen) spherical smart speakers on offer

It's been barely a week since Amazon launched its slew of new spherical smart speakers, and already the online retail giant has gone live with a deal when you pre-order two of its flagship 4th-generation Echoes.

No, you don't need to double-check your calendar, it's not Prime Day yet, it's just a great little deal we spotted ahead of the big event, and it's only on Amazon.

The all-new Echo is powered by Amazon’s first-generation AZ1 Neural Edge processor, an all-new silicon module that’s purpose-built for accelerating machine learning applications. With two at home, (one in the kitchen and one in the den, say) you could simply say "Alexa, play music everywhere" or tell Alexa to announce that dinner is ready and watch your household assemble.

How do you get the deal? Simply check over the details and click on the link below.

2x (4th-Gen) all-new Echo smart speakers, $200 $170 at Amazon

Pre-order 2 brand new Echo speakers (shipping starts on 22nd Oct), save $30 off the original price with code ECHO2PK. Your discount will be reflected at checkout, and you can choose between three colours (Charcoal, Glacier White or Twilight Blue) to match your home decor. Bargain! View Deal

The next-generation Amazon Echo promises to combine the best of the Echo 3rd-gen and Echo Plus (2nd-gen) into a single device. It features what Amazon is calling "premium adaptive sound" and for the first time, it comes with a built-in smart home hub, with support for Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Amazon Sidewalk – a feature that can help you set up new devices quickly, extend the working range of devices like Ring Smart Lighting and offer new support for devices like Tile to locate misplaced items.

Amazon Echo now supports Dolby Audio and should sound significantly better thanks to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual 0.8-inch front-firing tweeters and its Dolby stereo processing. As with Echo Studio, the new Echo now senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback.

The new Echo is also Amazon's most sustainable and climate-change aware yet, with a new Low Power mode for energy efficiency, 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric and 100 per cent recycled die cast aluminium too – so you can buy with a clear conscience.

It's a great deal on two, brand new smart speakers, but if you're looking for something else from the realms of hi-fi and come theater, our dedicated and product-specific deals pages are the place. We'll bring you more top saving as and when we see them – throughout Prime Day and in the lead up to Black Friday too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

