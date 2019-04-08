Amazon deals: Save up to 40% on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV streamers

Spring has officially sprung, and to mark the occasion, Amazon has officially kicked off its spring sales. There are savings to be made across a wide range of products, including TVs, soundbars and headphones, but it wouldn't be an Amazon sale without price cuts across Amazon's own hardware.

Amazon has slashed the prices across virtually all it's smart speakers and streamers and there are some great deals to be had.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is down from £50 to £30, the Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) is now £65, down from £90, the Amazon Echo Plus (2018) is down from £140 to £110, while the price of the Amazon Echo Input has been slashed from £35 to £20 - that's a saving of over 40%.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £30 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) £90 £65 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Plus (2018) £140 £110 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Input £35 £20 at Amazon

Switch over to Amazon's Fire TV family of streamers and there are similar discounts to be had. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now £35 (down from £50), while the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa has been cut from £40 down to £25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa £50 £35 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa £40 £25 at Amazon

It's not just Amazon hardware that's in the offing, either. Amazon is also offering three months of free Amazon Music to new subscribers who sign up between now and the 19th April.

MORE:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) review

Amazon Echo Input review