Amazon's Premier League Restart games will be free to air

After a successful first season as a part-time Premier League TV rights holder, Amazon has confirmed that it will be showing a bonus four EPL football games in the post-break season and, best of all, they'll be free to air for all.

Whether you're a UK Amazon Prime customer or not, you'll be able to stream all the action from those four Amazon fixtures. All of the 92 remaining Premier League games will be aired on TV and played at separate times. So, in theory, fans should be able to catch every single minute.

This announcement from Amazon takes the total number of free-to-air games up to 33, making something of an unprecedented bonanza of free top-flight football. Details on whether games will be at 4K UHD resolution have not been confirmed.

(Image credit: Flickr: Ben Sutherland)

Aside from Amazon, the BBC also has four free to air fixtures. Sky Sport has the lion's share with 64 games (39 exclusive, 25 free on Pick on Freeview) and BT Sport has the remaining 20 which, so far, are for BT Sport customers only.

The action kicks off with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal on 17th June, with a full round of fixtures beginning two days later on 19th June. Specific ties have yet to be confirmed but the BST time slots are below.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.View Deal

Weekends

Friday - 8pm

Saturday - 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8pm

Sunday - 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7pm

Monday - 8pm

Midweek

Tuesday - 6pm, 8pm

Wednesday - 6pm, 8pm

Thursday - 6pm, 8pm

EPL fans in the US and elsewhere can read here to find all the details on how to watch the Premier League restart.

MORE:

How to watch Premier League football live streams on Amazon Prime Video

Best VPN deals

La Liga live stream: how to watch Barcelona and Real Madrid anywhere in the world