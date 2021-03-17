AirPods 3 delay rumour: new wireless earbuds won't come in March after all

A new AirPods 3 leak backs up yesterday's claim that Apple's next wireless earbuds won't launch this month as previously expected.

According to 9to5Mac, an "anonymous leaker with a solid track record" posted a series of cryptic messages on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter. Roughly translated, the message reads: “no AirPods in my dream” and "AirPods 2 will not die".

The crystal ball-gazer seems to be agreement with respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently told investors that the AirPods 3 won't go into production until the third quarter of 2021.

According to Kuo, "better-than-expected demand" for the new AirPods 3 could see sales of the 2019-launched AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro wireless earbuds go flat as users hang on to their cash in anticipation of Apple's next-gen in-ears.

As for the anonymous Chinese leaker, 9to5Mac notes that he or she has made a string of spookily accurate predictions, such as the exact set of iPad Air case colours, the launch of the HomePod mini and the correct names of the iPhone 12 line-up.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro)

The AirPods 3, seen above in supposed hands-on photos, are tipped for an updated design with shorter stems, as well as a greater focus on fitness features thanks to the inclusion of ambient light sensors.

Meanwhile, rumours that Apple will hold an event on 23rd March continue to circulate. But if the Californian tech titan has delayed the AirPods 3 until later in the year, what can we expect from it?

As always, the word is that Apple could unveil any number of things – the AirPods Pro 2 buds, a new Apple TV, the next iPad Pro or perhaps even a iPad Pro Mini or refreshed iPhone SE. Could Apple's recent discontinuation of the HomePod be making way for a smart speaker sequel?

As the rumoured launch event date nears, we should know whether it's going ahead or not by the end of this week.

