The first pair of AE1s were released in the mid-1980s and since then we’ve been fans of the little speaker - the MKIII version even picked up an Award in 2004.

Due to bespoke parts no longer being available, Acoustic Energy has announced that it will end production of the AE1. To commemorate the event, it will make just 100 final pairs, dubbed the AE1 Classic Limited Edition.

MORE: Acoustic Energy AE1 Classic review

The speakers will be finished in a piano gloss and come with gold or silver plated bolts and a colour-matched Limited Edition plaque with serial and edition numbers. AE’s senior design engineer will test, tune and match each pair, which will be supplied with a signed certificate of performance and authentication.

Elsewhere, the AE1 Classic LE will be virtually the same as the original, coming with a twin front-ported cabinet, spun aluminium cone and 25mm magnesium alloy dome tweeter.

Customers who buy one of the 100 pairs will be able to register their speakers to qualify for a five-year guarantee, and the opportunity to win tickets to AE’s 30th anniversary party next April.

The AE1 Classic LE speakers are available now for £1295.

MORE: Acoustic Energy AE MKIII SE review