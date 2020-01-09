Acer debuts monster 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor in Las Vegas

For those who like their gaming experiences silky-smooth and – hang the cost! – packed with exceptionally crisp, clear detail, Acer claims to have got you covered. The Taiwanese PC manufacturer has just taken the wraps off a 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor at CES in Las Vegas.

Pitched at those who prefer to game in their living room rather than their bedroom, the Acer Predator CG552K boasts a resolution of 3840 x 2160, support for variable refresh rates (up to 120Hz) and a nippy 0.5ms response time. In short, it's a beast.

To take advantage of the high refresh rate, the CG552K also supports HDMI 2.1 VRR (currently supported by Xbox One), as well as VESA Adaptive Sync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, meaning it should work a treat with the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards.

Sadly there's no news on HDR support, whether it be in the form of HDR10 or Dolby Vision. That's a little disappointing, especially given that LG's variable refresh rate TVs already double as decent gaming monitors.

Still, on the plus side, demanding gamers can look forward to much deeper blacks. Acer says the CG552K can display 98.5% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut all with a calibration accuracy of Delta E<1.

To prolong the lifespan of the panel, built-in sensors adjust the brightness of the display according to the room's light level. You also get a proximity sensor that 'wakes' the panel from sleep mode whenever you approach.

Connectivity includes three HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, two USB 2.0/3.0 ports plus a USB Type-C. You also get two built-in 10W speakers, though you'll likely want to upgrade the audio output to make the most of all those exploding bombs and battle royales.

As for the price, you'll need to dig pretty deep. The 55-inch Predator CG552K will set gamers back $2999 / €2699 when it goes on sale in Autumn 2020.

MORE:

Best gaming TVs 2019: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo

JBL launches Quantum, its first-ever range of gaming headphones

Best gaming headsets: PS4 and Xbox headsets for every budget