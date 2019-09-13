A remote for the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk speakers is on the way

The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf and lamp speakers, which we rather like for their decent sound and compelling USPs, are getting a remote. A product page for the puck-shaped, networked controller has appeared on the IKEA French website, as first spotted by Dutch publication Tweakers.

Listed at €14.99/$14.99, it's an alternative means of control to the Sonos app, allowing owners of Symfonisk or any Sonos speaker to control playback from any room. Pressing the button in various configurations can play, pause or skip tracks, while a swiping action adjusts volume. It's designed to be placed on a table or fixed to a wall with its included magnetic mount, so you could say it's more of a smart pad than a handheld remote.

The catch: to use it you need IKEA's Trådfri gateway (£20/$35), which connects to your network and links the company's smart home products (such as blinds, lights and switches) together. The IKEA Home Smart app is necessary too, and connecting the remote to your speaker or group of speakers is via the Sonos app.

The remote is expected to arrive in the UK and Europe on 1st October, with North America availability to follow.

