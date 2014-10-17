We picked out a total of 99 Best Buy winners across the 24 categories, covering a huge range of products and prices, but there can be only one winner of our prestigious Product of the Year accolade in each category.
This is the product that we believe goes above and beyond its contemporaries to deliver the best performance-per-pound value.
We've pulled together all of 2014's Products of the Year on one page for an at-a-glance look at the best of the best. From speakers to smartphones, amps to DACs, TVs to headphones, these are the best tech products on the market right now.
Want to know more? Click through to read the reviews or head over to our Awards site.
MORE: Awards 2014 - all the winners
TVs
Tested at £700 - Compare Prices
Soundbars and soundbases
Tested at £400 - Compare Prices
Stereo amplifiers
Tested at £650 - Compare Prices
Turntables
Tested at £550 - Compare Prices
Stereo speakers
Tested at £500 - Compare Prices
Smartphone
Tested at £0
In-ear headphones
Tested at £60 - Compare Prices
DACs
Tested at £130 - Compare Prices
Blu-ray player
Tested at £220 - Compare Prices
Home cinema amplifiers
Tested at £500 - Compare Prices
Speaker packages
Tested at £980 - Compare Prices
Projectors
Tested at £1900 - Compare Prices
Tablets
Tested at £739
Wireless speakers
Tested at £895
On-ear headphones
Tested at £80 - Compare Prices
Multi-room systems
Tested at £n/a
Streamers
Cambridge Audio Stream Magic 6 v2
Tested at £700
Streaming services
Tested at £0
Systems
Tested at £600
Accessories
Arcam miniBlink (Best Bluetooth receiver)
Tested at £90 - Compare Prices
CD Player
Tested at £1050 - Compare Prices
Radios
Tested at £150 - Compare Prices
Set-top boxes
Tested at £250
Readers' Award
Tested at £800 - Compare Prices