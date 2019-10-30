Walmart Black Friday: the best Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday

Summer sales may be long gone, but Walmart's ongoing deals event is far from it – and we expect it to last in some shape and form until Black Friday rolls around and delivers its own onslaught of Walmart Black Friday deals.
The retail giant has some of the cheapest prices in the world of audio and video, from Bluetooth speakers to TVs, wireless headphones to record players.
This page is your one-stop shop for the best Walmart deals, at your service for your shopping pleasure...
What Hi-Fi? sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, What Hi-Fi? is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.
The best Walmart deals
Vizio D50x-G9 50in 4K HDR TV
$428 $260
A super-budget 50-inch 4K TV with Chromecast built-in, allowing users to cast content from compatible video and music apps directly to the screen from their smartphone.View Deal
Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model)
$159 $144
Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can make a nice saving.View Deal
Google Max smart speaker
$399 $299
Save $100 on the Google Max smart speaker at Walmart, and you can save even more if you bundle two together. As well as streaming music you get the power of Google Assistant.View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
$300 $160
Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold sound and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good.View Deal
RCA RTU4300 43in 4K TV
$450 $160
A heavily discounted 43in TV with a 4K resolution and four HDMI inputs. But you will need a video streamer (like the one below) to provide smart apps.View Deal
Roku Express+ HD streamer
$35 $30
A cheap way to upgrade your TV with access to 500,000+ streaming movies and TV episode over free and paid-for channels and services.View Deal
VIZIO SB3621n-E8 36in soundbar system
$198 $148
A 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo that has RCA, optical and USB connections as well as Bluetooth. With a 4.5/5 Walmart user review rating, it looks like a bargain budget solution.View Deal
Apple iPad 128GB wi-fi tablet
$429.99 $299
Apple deal! Save big dollar on the iPad 6th generation with 9.7-inch LED display, IPS technology, the A10 Fusion chip and the brilliance of all the apps. Available in silver, space gray and gold.View Deal
Lenovo Smart Display 8in with Google Assistant
$199 $139
With the Google Assistant built in, the Lenovo smart display is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your commute or the weather. Stream music, radio, YouTube videos, and more.
Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV
$399.99 $239
Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.View Deal
Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones
$130 $99.99
Sony is top of the pile when it comes to noise-cancelling cans, making some of our favorite sets in recent years. While this particular model isn't one we've tested, Sony can usually be relied upon when it comes to quality, comfort and sound.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless headphones
$249
Thanks to a recent update, these wireless earbuds gained a practically-perfect five stars from this very publication. They're now $50 off and, with the kind of meaty bass and full-bodied sound that'll get you through the toughest of sessions at the gym.View Deal
Bose Solo 5 TV sound system
$249 $199
At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, this has to be one of the most compact soundbars we’ve seen. Thought you didn't have room for an extra bit of kit by the TV? Think again. We praised its looks and user-friendliness, and this is a notable saving for a Bose TV speaker.View Deal
Hisense 60in 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV
$500 $350
A 60 inch 4K UHD from Hisense with Roku smarts built-in. There's also Motion Rate processing technology, which should avoid gaming lag or shaking during fast action scenes, plus three-month access to CBS All Access for free (worth $25).View Deal