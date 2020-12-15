The best iPhone 12 deals 2020: the cheapest carrier and SIM-free prices

The iPhone 12 is Apple's newest iPhone. It's bigger than the iPhone 12 mini, and more affordable than the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. For many, it will be the best iPhone in Apple's current line-up.

But it's not cheap. iPhones rarely are, especially when they're as new and powerful as this. Thankfully, we've scoured the web sniffing out deals, and there are some great value offers out there...

There's plenty new about the iPhone 12: a new design, new screen, new processor, and, for the first time, 5G. But it's also lost a couple of things from its box – namely a charger and pair of EarPods headphones – and is pricier, too.

Despite this, it's another win for Apple. It looks and feels reassuringly premium, the OLED screen is a big step up on the iPhone 11's LCD panel, and it's more durable. The A14 Bionic chip keeps things moving admirably, and it takes better snaps in low light.

iPhone 12 $799 Free with trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $800 off the price of a new iPhone 12 on AT&T when you trade-in your old device. If you'd rather go with Verizon or Sprint, Best Buy will discount the price by between $150 and $600. Still a considerable saving.View Deal

iPhone 12 $799 $99 with trade-in at AT&T

Plenty of carriers offer money off for trading in your old device, but rarely this much. AT&T will give you up to $700 off your Unlimited plan. The offer is valid for new and existing subscribers, as long as they take out a new plan and trade in an iPhone 8 or later. Where do we sign?View Deal

iPhone 12 $799 $359 with trade-in at Verizon

Trade in your old device to Verizon, and you'll get up to $440 off the MSRP. You'll have to sign up for the carrier's Get More, Play More, Do More, Above or Beyond unlimited plans, but what a saving there is to be had. Apple, by contrast, will only give you up to $250 off with trade-in.View Deal

Apple has got into the habit of producing some of the best-sounding smartphones on the market and the iPhone 12 picks up where the iPhone 11 left off. It’s a case of more of the same – the smartphone delivers enthusiasm and musicality in spades. The iPhone works well across multiple genres and keeps you entertained right to the last second of every track.

Dolby Atmos and Apple’s own spatial audio processing are available to enjoy through the AirPods Pro and the recently announced AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones.

Despite its higher price, the iPhone 12 is the best handset in a very strong iPhone line-up. A highly tempting and typically Apple package. And these deals make it more tempting than ever.

