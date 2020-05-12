The best iPhone 11 deals - May 2020

While the iPhone 11 is not the cheapest iPhone on the market - that's the iPhone SE - it is still more reasonably priced than its stablemates, the 11Pro and 11 Pro Max. In fact, we think it's the sweet spot of the entire iPhone range as it now stands.

So, if you're looking to pick one up and want to see some of the best iPhone deals the internet has to offer, this is the page for you.

The standard iPhone 11 is the baby of the iPhone 11 family. While its LCD screen isn't quite as detailed or as deft as the OLED panels of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, it is still plenty bright and sharp. And at 6.1in, it's large enough to do movies and TV shows justice. There's also support for HDR, with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision available for suitably encoded content.

Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you're treated to a swift and enjoyable user experience, while the cameras make it almost impossible to take a bad shot. Throw in Apple's foolproof iOS operating system, and you have a great, low(ish) cost iPhone that's a solid step up from the iPhone SE.

iPhone 11 | 125GB data | £0 upfront cost | £46pm

If you want to get your hands on an iPhone 11 without paying a penny upfront, Affordable Mobiles can help. The deal gets you an iPhone 11 64GB, in the colour of your choice, on a 24 month EE Essential plan with £0 to pay today.View Deal

iPhone 11 64GB |10GB data | Free wireless charger | £39pm

This bargain package deal courtesy of Mobiles.co.uk includes an iPhone 11 64GB, 10GB of data per month, a free Belkin Boost wireless charger and a free 6 month subscription to Apple Music. It's based on a 24 month EE contract.View Deal

The iPhone 11 has plenty of audio ability too, including support for Apple’s ‘spatial audio’ playback and and also Dolby Atmos.

The speakers sound good by smartphone standards but plug in a decent pair of in-ear headphones (you’ll need Apple’s 3.5mm-to-Lightning dongle), or connect to a pair of wireless earbuds, and you'll discover plenty of musicality and rhythmic drive.

As we've come to expect from Apple, there are no real negatives – especially if you can pick up this excellent handset at a discounted price.

iPhone 11 | Free $200 Prepaid Mastercard | $29.97pm

Visible, the prepaid US cell phone carrier owned by Verizon, is tempting new customers to join with a free $200 prepaid Mastercard. Simply purchase an iPhone 11, make the first two monthly payments, and qualifying customers can claim their $200 reward.View Deal

iPhone 11 | Free Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug | $0 upfront

Here's a sweet deal for a family looking to switch carriers and upgrade to the iPhone 11. It gets you a free iPhone 11, plus a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon Unlimited on a 24 month contract.View Deal

We think the standard iPhone 11 is the pick of the iPhone 11 family, thanks to its skills as a fantastic all-rounder. It ticks some of the boxes of its higher-specced siblings, but costs a lot less. Which is why we awarded it a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award last year. Accolades don't come much higher, and prices don't come much cheaper than the ones you see here.

MORE:

New iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: which is better?

Best smartphones 2020: the best phones for music and movies

The next iPhone will look like an iPad, sources claim