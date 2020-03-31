The best Crutchfield deals 2020 for audio and home theater

Crutchfield has been selling audio equipment since 1974 and it knows a thing or two about selecting the best products. We've found the very best of the bunch on offer from this AV specialist. So, if you're in the market for some new home audio or home theater kit, then you've come to the right place.

Home theater deals

Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray player $120 $78

Solid gold bargain alert. This five-star HD disc spinner has had its price cut virtually in half. Sure, there's no 4K but, with built-in wi-fi, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, a host of radio services and Miracast abilities, it's as full featured as you'll find, and all for pocket change. View Deal

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 $98

The BDP-S6700 scored a coveted five star rating in our tests. Budget by price but not by nature, the 4K upscaling performance belies its low price tag. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify. Stunning value.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player $299 $248

Any Sony reduced Blu-ray player makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product (a more premium version of the model above) with a very welcome saving too.View Deal

Focal Sib 5.1 Pack $800 $400

Not one we've tested but one of Crutchfield's top sellers, this budget speaker package is a perfect entry-level set, now down at half-price. The five Sib satellites are very low impact and there's plenty of size to the sub.View Deal

Sony STR-DN1080 (second) home theatre receiver $600 $511

If you don't mind a scratch and dent, this Award-winning home cinema receiver comes with a brilliant discount. You get 7.2 channels of sound with 100W down each, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X support, Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Spotify Connect. Fantastic performance too.View Deal

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver $1295 $1199 at Crutchfield

This Yamaha AV receiver is a superb performer for the money. A great 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 2150 HD projector $899 $799

One of the highest specced 1080p projectors you'll find, this model outputs 2500 lumens with a 60,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. There's a 1.6x zoom lens with manual focus for an image between 30-300in in size. It's also wi-fi-enabled too.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 4010 $2000 $1800 4K projector

This pixel-shifting 4K projector is one of the more premium models you'll find short of the expense of true 4K. Not one we've tested but should give a decent image of up to 300in in size.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System $200 $180

At just 55cm, this is one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. That makes it perfect for those who need something to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV. $50 off now. View Deal

JBL Bar 2.1 $300 $200

This 300W system comes with a wireless 6.5in subwoofer to provide balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games. It has an HDMI input, AUX and USB wired connections and is also Bluetooth-enabled. Not a system we've tested but it looks good with the discount.View Deal

Harman Kardon Enchant 800 soundbar $700 $250

Not a soundbar we've tested but it's hard to ignore with a discount as heavy as this one. It's a bar and sub combo with six drivers in the main unit. There are USB and HDMI inputs and it's also Chromecast-enabled.View Deal

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar $898 $698

This Atmos soundbar is a good choice for audio fireworks without decimating the bank account. There are no dedicated upward firing drivers. Instead, the bar creates 7.1.2 surround sound using clever psychoacoustic technologies to envelop the user in three-dimensional sound.View Deal

Speaker deals

Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $150 per pair

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 220 bookshelf speakers $350 $200

The Award winners themselves! With a wonderfully balanced, integrated and informative sound that boasts expressive dynamics, these will make great first speakers.View Deal

Audioengine A5+ powered bookshelf speakers $400 $353

Old but utterly great, these large powered speakers deliver impressive sound on a budget to play any music source via their 3.5mm inputs. With tight, well-marshalled bass; good sonic detail and a remote control; they're hugely flexible and a treat for the ears.

View Deal

MartinLogan Motion 35XT bookshelf speakers $625 $400

Tested back in 2015, these big, spacious speakers do great stereo imaging and have plenty of texture to their sound. They also happen to look super-swish in Gloss Black Cherrywood - a steal with this huge discount.View Deal

Turntable deals

Music Hall USB-1 $250 $200

Another Crutchfield top seller, this budget turntable boasts a USB port allowing owners to easily rip their vinyl albums into digital files. It's a plug 'n' play design with a built-in phono stage and a dust cover.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP3 $249 $199

This is an almost-all-in-one, budget turntable that treats your records as music and not a mere curiosity. It's pretty much the ideal entry-level product.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth $120 $90

If all you want is a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds as good as the money can currently buy, you’ll be hard-pressed to better the JBL Flip 5. There's solid timing and bass, and great acoustics.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 $180 $140

Offering plenty of boom for your buck, JBL's sweet-sounding Bluetooth speaker is fully waterproof and wirelessly connects to up to the two devices at once. A superb party speaker.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker $250 $200

With one front-firing tweeter, one rear-firing tweeter and one woofer, this 3lb portable delivers quite audio punch. It's not one we've had in for review but the styling is classic and the five-hour battery life isn't too shabby either.View Deal

4K TV deals

Samsung QN65Q60R 65-inch 4K QLED TV $1298 $901

Step into Samsung's QLED range with this scratch and dent outlet saving. Samsung's sets have arguably the best UI and smart platform in the business plus you get a taste of some upper-end picture quality too.View Deal

Sony XBR-55X950G 55-inch 4K LED TV $1198 $998

One of Sony's top treats from 2019, this set features Sony's class-leading motion processing technology as well as the Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate processor for upscaling content up to 4K resolution.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PUA 55-inch OLED 4K TV $1597 $1267

The cheapest 2019 LG OLED is also one of the best-value TVs available! Offering fantastic picture quality and access to more content than you can ever watch, this TV is easy to recommend.View Deal

