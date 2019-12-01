Target Cyber Monday: the best Cyber Monday deals live right now

Target isn't dragging its heels to compete with the Best Buy Cyber Monday and Walmart Black Friday deals. Since Black Friday, Target prices have been dropping like rocks on flatscreen TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more – as you can see below. And we don't expect them to let up before Tuesday.

So whether you're looking to pick up Christmas gifts or treat yourself to the latest technology, there's bound to be a Target deal here.

Rest assured, we'll be regularly updating this page on Target's top Cyber Monday deals throughout the Cyber Monday period...

The 5 best Target Cyber Monday deals

Apple iPad 10.2in $329 $229 at Target

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Target. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB) but it's still a ridonculous deal on a brand new Apple tablet. We'd hurry if we were you... View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancellers $200 $90

The big sell of these cans is battery life - you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

Sony BDPS6700 4K Blu-ray Disc Player $179.99 $99.99

Sony's masterful 4K upscaling Blu-ray player scored a well-earned five star review. Budget by price but not by nature, its performance belies its modest price tag. Best of all, you can pick one up for just $100 at Target.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.99 $130

The Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones boast impressive Bluetooth technology and full-bodied sound with a clear mid-range. We were hugely impressed by their outstanding battery life (around 40 hours per charge). At this price, they're hard to Beat...View Deal

The best Target Cyber Monday deals

JBuds Air Sport true wireless earbuds $70 $35

Among the cheapest true wireless earbuds we've seen, but they aren't without good features. There's 40+ hours of playtime (each earbud holds 6 hours and the case provides an additional 34+ hours), and they are sweatproof too.

View Deal

Sony BDPS3700 Blu-ray player $120 $70

A Sony Blu-ray player with build-in access to smart apps such as Netflix, Pandora, YouTube and Hulu Plus. If you don't plan to play 4K Blu-rays, this is a great-value player.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.99 $130

The Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones boast impressive Bluetooth technology and full-bodied sound with a clear mid-range. We were hugely impressed by their outstanding battery life (around 40 hours per charge). At this price, they're hard to Beat...View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $40 $20

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, with the addition of easy-to-use voice control via an Alexa remote. The Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. At $20, it's a bargain.



View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $50 $25

Simply the best video streamer after the Apple TV – and it's much, much cheaper. The big upgrade is support for 4K video, of course, but HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in $329 $229 at Target

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Target. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB) but it's still a ridonculous deal on a brand new Apple tablet. We'd hurry if we were you... View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (Black) $299.99 $119.99

This punchy, upbeat wireless speaker scored a superb four-star review when we put it through its paces. It's rated as IP67 waterproof and offers a superb 15-hour battery life. Even better, Target has reduced the price by a massive 50%. View Deal

TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $449.99 $279.99

TCL's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV should take your movie viewing to the next level. Despite the bargain price, it features HDR for improved clarity and detail, wireless streaming and a 120Hz refresh rate that'll please video gamers.View Deal

LG 65in 4K UHD Smart HDR TV (65UM6900PUA) $900 $460

With a 4K HDR (HDR10, HLG) panel and an intuitive interface on which you'll find a plethora of smart TV apps, this 65in LG TV an attractive Black Friday TV deal, and among Target's most popular.View Deal

Sony BDPS6700 4K Blu-ray Disc Player $179.99 $99.99

Sony's masterful 4K upscaling Blu-ray player scored a well-earned five star review. Budget by price but not by nature, its performance belies its modest price tag. Best of all, you can pick one up for just $100 at Target.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancellers $200 $90

The big sell of these cans is battery life - you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker $360 $230

This smart speaker loves to party. We gave it a four star review on the basis of its impressive sound, powerful bass and superb Google voice controls. A great all-round performer.View Deal

Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD TV $440 $330

The slim UN55NU6900 is one of Samsung's most affordable 4K LED TVs. It offers plenty of bang for your buck and features Samsung's Auto Motion Plus technology, making it the perfect game day TV.

Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired Headphones $22.99 $14.99

Need some affordable everyday headphones? This high-quality pair from Sony feature 30mm neodymium drivers for strong bass reproduction. The fold-flat design makes them ideal for public transport or air travel.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) $50 $22

The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a whole load of smart voice functionality for not a lot of money (we awarded it five stars).View Deal

MORE:

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Walmart Black Friday deals

World Wide Stereo Black Friday deals

Crutchfield Black Friday deals

TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $449.99 $279.99

TCL's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV should take your movie viewing to the next level. Despite the bargain price, it features HDR for improved clarity and detail, wireless streaming and a 120Hz refresh rate that'll please video gamers.View Deal