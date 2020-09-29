Target Black Friday 2020: the best deals available right now

Supposedly, 75 per cent of the US population lives within 10 miles of a Target store. That said, if you're in that other 25 per cent who don't, or simply prefer to do your shopping online (as seems particularly justifiable this year), Target's site naturally offers plenty of competitive deals on electronics, including flatscreen TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and a whole Holiday season of sales around the corner, Target deals aren't likely to die down anytime soon either.

When shopping at Target you get free shipping on orders of $35+ or free same-day store pick-up, and you can save an extra 5 per cent with a Target RedCard.

What's more, you don't even have to search the website for the best deals, as we've done that for you. From heavily reduced Bluetooth speakers and headphones to discounted Blu-ray players, this list has something for everyone...

Target Black Friday deals: what to expect

Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27th but as in previous years the big retailers are likely going to kick off their sales a few days earlier – especially as Thanksgiving Day is the day before on the 26th.

Target is actually promising that its "biggest holiday deals" will be available earlier than ever, starting in October and continuing throughout the season. There'll be more of a focus on online, as opposed to in-store, savings too – Target is even closing its stores on Thanksgiving. It's also making 20,000 more products available for its same-day delivery service.

The retailer hasn't unleashed its Black Friday adverts yet, but you can sign up to be the first to receive them. Still, based on last year's deals and this year's popular products, we can take an educated guess at what will be discounted in the Black Friday sales this year.

4K TVs were, unsurprisingly, among the most shifted electronics products during Black Friday. Beats headphones, iPhone bundles and iPads and AirPods deals were aplenty, too.

It's worth noting that exclusive deals will be available to Target RedCard holders, while members of the Target Circle free loyalty program will probably get early access to some deals.

The very best Target deals live right now

Target TV deals

Browse all the Best Buy TVs under $500

LG 43in 4K HDR TV (43UM6910PUA) $350 $250

A very good price for a 43in LG smart TV that has a plethora of streaming apps (Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, Pandora, Sling TV, Spotify, YouTube), HDR 10 support and wide viewing angle technology. View Deal

Samsung 55in Smart 4K UHD TV $440 $380

The slim UN55NU6900 is one of Samsung's most affordable 4K LED TVs. It offers plenty of bang for your buck and features Samsung's Auto Motion Plus technology, making it a decent game day TV.

TCL 55in Roku 4K HDR Smart TV $449.99 $320

TCL's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV should take your movie viewing to the next level. Despite the bargain price, it features HDR for improved clarity and detail, wireless streaming and a 120Hz refresh rate that'll please video gamers.View Deal

LG 65in 4K UHD Smart HDR TV (65UM6900PUA) $900 $500

With a 4K HDR (HDR10, HLG) panel and an intuitive interface on which you'll find a plethora of smart TV apps, this 65in LG TV is an attractive TV deal – and among Target's most popular at that.View Deal

Target headphones deals

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS true wireless earbuds $130 $80

If your budget is tighter and you like bass, Sony's more affordable, non-noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds could be for you. With a 18-hour battery and water resistance design, they're well spec'd for their nominal price.View Deal

Sony MDRZX110NC noise-canceling wired headphones $50 $40

Sony has an excellent track record with noise-cancelling headphones, so if you're after a cheap, decent-sounding pair and don't mind being tethered by a wire, these are a safe bet.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds $200 $150

The true wireless in-ear headphone market is booming at the moment, and the Bose SoundSport Free are good enough to give the very best a run for their money. They sound great and their array of features puts some rivals to shame. A good sporty pick.View Deal

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds $160 $140

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $20 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $200 $170

Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case, which doesn't need to be plugged in. This generation come with better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection.View Deal

Target hi-fi and home cinema deals

Sony BDPS3700 Blu-ray player $120 $74.89

A Sony Blu-ray player with build-in access to smart apps such as Netflix, Pandora, YouTube and Hulu Plus. If you don't plan to play 4K Blu-rays, this is a great-value player.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) smart speaker $50 $40

The Echo Dot is among the easiest, cheapest and best ways to bring Alexa into your home. It works well on its own or can be nicely integrated into myriad other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and smart features just a command away. Now $10 off.View Deal

Google Home Mini smart speaker $50 $40

Locked into, or simply fancy, Google's smart ecosystem instead? This miniature Google Assistant speaker is an ideal, budget gateway into voice control and smart systems.View Deal

Sony BDPS6700 4K Blu-ray Disc Player $179.99 $100

Sony's masterful 4K upscaling Blu-ray player scored a well-earned five star review. Budget by price but not by nature, its performance belies its modest price tag. Best of all, you can pick one up for just $100 at Target.View Deal

