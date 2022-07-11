Hurry! Save £250 off this 43-inch Samsung QLED TV in the Prime Day sales

In need of a cheap TV upgrade? We've just spotted a great Prime Day deal on the 43-inch Samsung Q65A. Hurry, and you can bag this entry-level QLED for just £399 – a saving of 38% on the £649 RRP! (opens in new tab)

With so many must-see movies and shows streaming on platforms like Netflix and Disney+, a dated TV just won't do. Enter the 2021 Q65A QLED TV with 4K resolution, HDR/HDR10+ support and built-in Alexa/Google voice assistants.

At only £399, the Q65A appears to be astonishing value for money...

Samsung 43-inch Q65A QLED TV £649 £399 at Amazon (save £250)

The Q60A appears to get the basics right. Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the majority of streaming services are built-in. You can even use this TV as a control panel for your smart home!

55-inch: was

The Q65A sits just above the entry-level Q60A in the 2021 Samsung TV lineup. It's not a model we've tested ourselves but in general, we've always been hugely impressed with the vibrancy of Samsung's Quantum Dot – aka 'QLED' – panels.

The Q65A promises a minimalistic "AirSlim" design, HDR10+ support and 4K upscaling, courtesy of Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K. You'll enjoy virtual 3D sound thanks to company's Object Tracking Sound Lite tech. Gaming features appear to be fairly limited compared to Samsung's flagship TVs, but the presence of ALLM is heartening.

Tizen is another of this TV's plus points. Samsung's smart TV platform has proven itself over the years, developing into a smooth, intuitive system that offers easy access to (almost) all your favourite apps, not to mention compatible smart home gadgets.

Again, we can't vouch for the Q65A's picture quality but on paper, it looks like a heck of a lot of TV for only £399.

