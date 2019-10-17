Target Black Friday: the best deals ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is fast approaching, which means that Target prices will be dropping like rocks. Black Friday – it's November 28th 2019 – is a great time to seek out the best deals on everything from flatscreen TVs to Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Fancy a sneak peak of the best Black Friday discounts, deals and sales? You've come to the right place. Whether you're looking to pick up Christmas gifts or treat yourself to the latest technology, we'll be uploading Target's top Black Friday deals here.

Last year, Target came through with some awesome deals on TVs, audio gear and cellphones. What's more, it price-matched most of Amazon's Black Friday deals.

This year, we've expecting even better deals. But if you can't wait for the sales to start, here are the best Target deals to shop right now.

TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $449.99 $319.99 TCL's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV should take your movie viewing to the next level. Despite the bargain price, it features HDR for improved clarity and detail, wireless streaming and a 120Hz refresh rate that'll please video gamers.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) Pair $460 $360 Amazon's Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker with 10-inch screen boasts voice-activated controls and instant access to your favourite music videos. Even better, you can buy two at Target for just $360.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.99 $149.99 The Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones boast impressive Bluetooth technology and full-bodied sound with a clear mid-range. We were hugely impressed by their outstanding battery life (around 40 hours per charge). At this price, they're hard to Beat...View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (Black) $299.99 $149.99 This punchy, upbeat wireless speaker scored a superb four-star review when we put it through its paces. It's rated as IP67 waterproof and offers a superb 15-hour battery life. Even better, Target has reduced the price by a massive 50%. View Deal

Sony BDPS6700 4K Blu-ray Disc Player $179.99 $99.99 Sony's masterful 4K upscaling Blu-ray player scored a well-earned five star review. Budget by price but not by nature, its performance belies its modest price tag. Best of all, you can pick one up for just $100 at Target.View Deal

Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker $360 $240 This smart speaker loves to party. We gave it a four star review on the basis of its impressive sound, powerful bass and superb Google voice controls. A great all-round performer.View Deal

Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD TV $440 $380 The slim UN55NU6900 is one of Samsung's most affordable 4K LED TVs. It offers plenty of bang for your buck and features Samsung's Auto Motion Plus technology, making it the perfect game day TV.

Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired Headphones $22.99 $14.99 Need some affordable everyday headphones? This high-quality pair from Sony feature 30mm neodymium drivers for strong bass reproduction. The fold-flat design makes them ideal for public transport or air travel.

Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable $79.99 $59.99 Crosley's stylish portable vinyl turntable rocks a suitcase-style shell and a Bluetooth connection, meaning you can stream music to its built-in speakers. Grab one at a $20 discount while stocks last.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Pair $100 $80 The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a whole load of smart voice functionality for not a lot of money (we awarded it five stars). Even better, buy two at Target and you'll save $20.View Deal

