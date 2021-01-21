Best Sonos Arc soundbar deals 2021

Sonos' first Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Sonos Arc, is a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner and a great way to level up your TV's sound. A joy to use, it combines all the usual Sonos smarts with a serious sonic punch.

With over 25 streaming apps that carry content in Dolby Atmos (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, to name just four), the Arc would make a great addition to any home cinema.

We awarded the Sonos Arc five-stars at £799 ($799), but you might be able to bag one at a discount below...

The best Sonos soundbar yet? We think so. The Sonos Arc isn't cheap but it does add Dolby Atmos to the party and deliver the most impressive version of surround sound we've heard from a Sonos speaker, and indeed, one of the best from any soundbar on the market today.

The Arc is packed with tech, including 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers and create the all-important Dolby Atmos soundfield. The speakers bounce sound off your walls and ceiling to create a stunning 3D audio effect, which is tailored to the shape of your room by Sonos' Trueplay technology.

And of course it's also a multi-room wireless speaker with app and voice control, plus access to virtually any music streaming service you care to mention. You can even play music through the Arc without touching the Sonos app, using the Spotify and Tidal phone apps, as well as Apple AirPlay 2.

In short, the Arc delivers one of the most convincing Atmos presentations of any soundbar we’ve heard. It's also one of the most musical, capable of handling big dynamic shifts without breaking a sweat, and conveys plenty of subtle texture. It really is a stunning performer, whether blasting out movies or music.

Thre Sennheiser Ambeo offers better sonics still, but it costs almost three times as much as the Sonos Arc. For the money, the Award-winning Arc is a superb bit of kit – especially if you can bag one in the sales.

