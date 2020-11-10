Best Samsung Black Friday electronics deals: TVs, soundbars, speakers

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more.

And, thanks to that wide choice, you don't have to look far for a Samsung bargain. We've rounded-up some of the best Samsung deals online, featuring 4K TVs, soundbars and headphones.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, we will be keeping an extra close eye on any great offers from Samsung. Here you can too.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung UN43NU6900 43in 4K TV $279 $257 at Best Buy

An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all in one screen – clever.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch TU-8000 Smart 4K TV $399 $377 at Best Buy

This 2020 Samsung 4K TV comes with the latest ultra-fast Crystal Processor to help upscale non-4K content to 4K quality. There's voice control from Alexa and Samsung's Bixby app, while the Smart features come courtesy of Samsung's Tizen OS. The latest HDR picture tech is supported too, and all at a bargain price.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q80R 55in 4K QLED TV $2000 $1096 at Walmart

It's another 4K QLED Samsung TV with all the latest apps and features, four HDMI inputs, two USB connections, Bluetooth, and Bixby voice control. The Q80R offers a higher brightness and Samsung's Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech over the Q70R above.View Deal

Samsung UN65NU6900 65-inch 4K TV $549 $479 at Target

A 65in Samsung for under $500? You bet. An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and built-in access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube, this is among the cheapest large-screen Samsung 4K TVs we've seen.View Deal

Best Samsung home cinema deals

Samsung HW-Q850T soundbar $999 $699 at Best Buy

There's a huge $300 off this soundbar, which comes with an 8in subwoofer and 1.5in tweeters. Bluetooth lets you beam audio content to it from your phone, tablet or computer, and Dolby Atmos comes as standard. An instant way to upgrade your home viewing.View Deal

Samsung HW-T450 soundbar $199 $167 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed this soundbar-with-wireless-subwoofer combo, but it has great user reviews on Amazon – an average score of 4.5 out of five, from nearly 3,000 reviews. A dedicated game mode optimizes it for use with consoles, while it also detects what you're watching and adjusts its settings accordingly. Clever.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q950T soundbar $1799 $1399 at Best Buy

Again, Dolby Atmos is the order of the day, for adding height to the audio delivery, and it comes with DTS:X, too. 9.1.4 channels provide truly immersive surround sound, while voice controls come built in.View Deal

Samsung HW-S40T $179 $157 at Amazon

This is a soundbar, pure and simple – there's no external subwoofer or surrounds, as they're all built into the main unit. Hence the low price. But it does have Bluetooth, and can connect to two devices at once. Plus there's a music mode, for when you want to stop watching and start listening.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar $499 $277 at Target

There's over $200 off this Samsung soundbar, which comes with DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Audio, making for a more immersive audio performance. Directional sound places you right at the heart of the action, while it optimizes its sound output for each scene.View Deal

Best Samsung headphones deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $169 $139 at Amazon

These have a cool curved 'bean' design that really sets them apart from the rest of the true wireless earbuds pack. Active noise cancellation helps block out outside noise, while voice controls let you speak to play, pause, skip track and more.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $149 $119 at Amazon

Four colors of the Buds Plus are discounted by $30: black, red, white, and – our favorite – cloud blue. They're more traditional-looking than the Buds Live, but are plenty advanced, thanks to the Ambient Aware feature, which lets outside noise trickle in so you don't have to take them off to hear announcements.View Deal