Best Presidents' Day sales 2021: deals on TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

Presidents' Day 2021 is almost upon us, which for online retailers means yet another excuse to slash prices in George Washington's honor. The holiday is now more of a holiday week, and we're already seeing serious Presidents' Day sales and deals at Amazon, Best Buy and others. Read on for our pick of the best President's Day sales for 2021...

Due to the pandemic, many retailers are promoting online deals as well as in-store sales this year, which means there's no shortage of deals to choose from. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Crutchfield are doing the patriotic thing and dropping prices like crazy, but with so many deals, it can be hard to know where to start.

To help, we've scoured the sales to find you the best deals around on all manner of AV equipment, including TVs, headphones and home cinema systems. Ready to save money? We officially declare this Presidents' Day sale open...

Presidents' Day headphones sales

Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $178 at Best Buy

These are some of the very best true wireless earbuds around, and they now have a $50 discount. There are no wires, so you won't get tangled up while listening, and the sound quality is just one of the reasons we awarded them five stars under review. A bargain.View Deal

AirPods Pro wireless earbuds $249 $219 at Target

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". If you're an Apple user, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

WHAT HI-FI AWARD WINNER Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC wireless over-ears $330 $214 at Amazon

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4 (above), but these are still an excellent buy in the Presidents' Day sale and are priced at an all-time low at Amazon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless buds $169 $119 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds Live are a competitive true wireless proposition at this price, and a great buy for those who need noise-cancelling earbuds around $100. (Note: you may need to sign up for a free Best Buy account to see this Presidents' Day sale price).View Deal

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless headphones $849 $499 at Focus The Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are among the best Bluetooth headphones we have heard, period. There is no active noise-cancelling but they deliver exquisite sound and – thanks to Presidents' Day – a huge $350 saving.

Apple AirPods with charging case $159 $119 at Walmart

Save $40 on the latest model of AirPods, Apple's wireless headphones. And if you'd prefer the version with the wireless charging case, there's $30 off those too, bringing the price down to just $169.View Deal

Presidents' Day TV sales

RCA 50in QLED 4K Android TV $350 $279 at Walmart

At just $279, this is a lot of TV for the money. It could be a decent option for those on a budget and runs Google's superb smart TV platform, which is packed with streaming apps.View Deal

LG OLED55CX 4K OLED TV $2000 $1397 at Amazon

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. Stock is low, so best act fast on this one.View Deal

TCL 55S421 with 4K and HDR $368 $278 at Walmart

A 55-inch 4K, HDR TV that comes with Roku smart skills built in, giving you access to tons of streaming channels, plus half a million movies and TV episodes. Upscaling tech elevates shows to near-4K levels, and it now has $90 off its MSRP.View Deal

Insignia 55in 4K Fire TV Edition $430 $349 at Amazon

This set features Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. And you can save $80 thanks to the Presidents' Day sales.View Deal

CHEAP OLED TV DEAL Vizio 55-inch H1 4K OLED TV $1299 $999 at Best Buy

OLED is considered by many to be the best panel technology around right now, so to see an OLED TV below $1000 is quite rare. Especially one with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more.View Deal

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $430 $389 at Walmart

A crazy Presidents Day' sale deal on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available with a $40 saving via Walmart on the (already cheap) original price. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections, and smart TV features.View Deal

Samsung Q70T 75-inch 4K QLED TV $2200 $1598 at Amazon

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a tempting TV deal.View Deal

LG 77in CX 4K OLED TV $4000 $3299 at Best Buy

You can get the five-star 2020 LG CX in the larger 77-inch screen size, complete with all the same smart features that earned the 48-inch model a What Hi-Fi? Award. Save $700 at Best Buy.View Deal

Presidents' Day soundbar sales

Sony HT-S350 2.1-Channel soundbar $279 $199 at Best Buy

This Sony soundbar is now $80 off. Not only that, it comes with a wireless subwoofer, for adding deep, powerful bass to your movie marathons. HDMI ARC is supported and there's a total power output of 320 watts.View Deal

FIVE STAR SOUNDBAR Sonos Playbar $699 $599 at Adorama

Yes, it's recently been superseded by the brand new Sonos Arc, but we loved this five-star 'bar under review, praising its "wide, deep, detailed and dynamic soundstage". There's no HDMI connection, but if that doesn't bother you, this is a great little deal.

TCL Alto 6+ 2.1ch soundbar $130 $100 at Walmart

Dolby Digital Audio is onboard, it's Roku TV Ready for quick, hassle-free setup and you get a wireless subwoofer to up the bass. of your movies, shows and music. Not a model we've tested, but at this Presidents' Day sale price, it might be worth a look.

Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 $1000 $399 at Crutchfield

The powerful Enchant 1300 is packed with 13 speakers and plenty of features, including Chromecast. Again, not a soundbar we've tested, but this huge $600 Presidents' Day sale price can't be ignored.View Deal

