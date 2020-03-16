Best Buy deals 2020: TVs, headphones, audio, home theater

Best Buy is one of the biggest and oldest consumer electronics retailers in the US. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, an audio specialist, it now offers a wide range of tech products, from TVs to laptops, phones to headphones. And with that huge product offering, comes plenty of sales and regular deals.

In fact, Best Buy offers a full suite of deals on a daily and weekly basis. There's the Best Buy Top Deals, which are divided by product category and feature the company's pick of its biggest and best deals.

You can also find a Best Buy Deal of the Day, which - you guessed it - is updated with a fresh offer every day. There are also Member Offers, Student Deals, the Best Buy Outlet and, right now, a special Best Buy Apple Shopping Event. Best Buy coupons also allow you to save even more on the tag price.

But you don't need to worry about all that - we can get you straight to the pick of the very best deals on all things audio and video, hi-fi and home theater. Check out our choice of the best deals at Best Buy below, divided by product category. We will be keeping this page updated, so you won't miss an offer!

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32" LED 720p HDTV $149 $99

If you want a bargain cheap TV, then the Insignia NS-32D220NA20 is hard to argue with. At under $100 you get a 32-inch HD TV with two HDMI inputs and one USB input. No frills but add a games console, TV box or streaming stick and it's a great low-cost option.View Deal

Samsung 40" LED 5 Series HD TV $259 $199

Save $60 on this already super-cheap Samsung HD TV, model number UN40N5200AFXZA. It is an LED TV with two HDMI inputs, one USB port, 1080p resolution, and connection to the Samsung SmartThings app for connecting other smart devices.View Deal

Hisense 50R7E 50in 4K TV with Roku $300 $250

For $250, this Roku TV gives you access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Hulu Plus, as well as over 4,000 other streaming channels. It certainly sounds like a great deal, and the 4.6/5 rating over at Best Buy does something to back that up.View Deal

Toshiba 50in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot (3rd gen) $380 $279

This 50 inch Toshiba 4K TV has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal

Samsung NU6900 55in 4K LCD TV $380 $329

In addition to a 4K resolution and HDR10 and HDR10+ support, there's Wi-Fi, two HDMI inputs with support for Audio Return Channel, plus a USB connection and DLNA streaming.

View Deal

LG 55-inch UM7300PUA Series smart 4K TV $549 $399

LG's impressive 55-inch LED TV supports HDR and uses a quad-core processor to enhance sharpness and reduce motion blur. Ideal for both sports and movie fans. You can even use your voice to flick between channels. You might have to collect for this TV deal, depending on where you're located.View Deal

Hisense 55H8F 55in 4K TV with Android $500 $399

With premium ULED panel technology, Dolby Vision HDR support, and Android's smart platform with Google Assistant voice control, this is a step up over the above model in terms of specs, size and – yes – price. Again, another well-rated TV with a hugely attractive discount.View Deal

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android $700 $599

The same TV as above but with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. You pay for the privilege, but $599 is still mega-affordable for a TV this size with its fair share of premium specs.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X950G Series LED 4K UHD TV $1999 $1599

This stunning X950G 4K TV offers many of Sony's ultimate picture and sound features at a lower price than it charges for its flagship Master Series models. A fantastic buy at this price.

View Deal

Best Buy headphone deals

JBL Free True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $149 $99

Make a big $50 saving on the latest Gen 2 JBL Free wireless earbuds, a 33% saving on the original price. They support Bluetooth 4.2 and offer 4 hours of battery life from a single charge. There's a built-in mic for hands-free calls.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds $299 $199

Sennheiser's excellent 1st-generation wireless earbuds are available with a big $100 saving. They feature active noise-cancelling, aptX Bluetooth 5.0 for superior wireless sound, four hours of listening per charge, and two charges via the battery case. They're also splash and sweat resistant, so ideal for exercise and the gym.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones $350 $199

Beats Bluetooth headphones with 22 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for optimum connectivity with Apple devices and battery efficiency, and fast Fuel (a one-minute charge gives three hours of play when battery is low).View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones $349 $279

Award-winning Sony over-the-ear headphones feature wireless Bluetooth, noise-cancelling and class-leading sound. This model comes in black and features Google Assistant voice control. You can save $70. View Deal

Best Buy home theater and audio deals

UE Wonderboom 2 speaker $100 $69

With a recommended retail price of $100, the Wonderboom 2 is durable and fully waterproof – it even floats. It also offers a 13-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick + Echo Dot (3rd gen) $100 $79.98

Save $20 when you buy the Fire TV 4K Stick and the latest Echo Dot voice assistant and smart speaker. A great way to add smart streaming features and services to your TV, and add a smart speaker to your home.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable $99 $79

Save $20 on this bargain record player from reliable brand, Audio-Technica. The DC servo belt drive keeps the motor running at a constant speed for optimal performance, while a fully automatic mechanism lets you play vinyl records with the touch of a button. This Audio Technica automatic turntable has an RCA output for wired connectivity to your speakers.View Deal

Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and sub $280 $199

Half off this budget Samsung soundbar, which aims to improve TV sound through its soundbar and wireless subwoofer system. Complete with HDMI, optical and line-in connectivity.View Deal

Sony 7.2-channel Dolby Atmos cinema receiver $349 $299

Save $50 on this 4K Atmos receiver, model STR-DH790. Enjoy Dolby Atmos or DTS:X next-gen surround sound, 145 watts of power, eARC HDMI support, four HDMI inputs and one output, and overall superb surround sound.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q80RZA Soundbar $1200 $1049

Samsung's 5.1.2-Channel soundbar pumps out 370 watts, delivering immersive cinematic soundscapes. It supports 4K and HDR and comes with an room-shaking 8-inch wireless subwoofer. View Deal

Best Buy phone and wearable deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB $36.67/mo $29.99/mo

The Galaxy Note 10+ is a world-class media phone, scoring an impressive four out of five stars in our tests. The huge, punchy screen has plenty of wow factor while the internal speakers offer decent sound.View Deal

