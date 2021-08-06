Best back to school sales: headphones, speakers, tablets, TVs and more

Back to school time means many things – seeing old friends, readjusting to the routine after the summer recess, and of course, getting equipped for the academic year ahead. We can't help with the first two, but we can find you the best deals on all kinds of back-to-school tech.

Think tablets, headphones, speakers and TVs, all heavily discounted from their original price. Paying more? Go to the bottom of the class!

Best back to school wireless headphones deals

Wireless headphones let you listen without restrictions – lecture notes, podcasts, and yes, music, are all yours for the taking.

Sony WH-1000XM3 $330 Sony WH-1000XM3 $330 $204 at Amazon (save $126)

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the WH-1000XM4, but these are still an excellent buy – especially for this exceptionally low price over at Amazon. View Deal

AKG Y500 $150 AKG Y500 $150 $67 at Walmart (save $83)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off" – that's what we said of the Y500 which now have over 80 dollars off. View Deal

Best back to school true wireless earbuds deals

True wireless earbuds are even more convenient. They're literally two earbuds you pop in like they were ear plugs, giving you unparalleled freedom of movement.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $168 at Amazon (save $62)

They're not quite as good as the newer Sony WF-1000XM4, but they are a lot cheaper, especially with this discount. And they combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Still some of our favorite true wireless buds, and especially at this price. View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT $199 Sennheiser CX 400BT $199 $99 at Amazon (save $100)

Want an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds which beat the AirPods for sound quality? Take a look at the CX 400BT. They're sonic marvels and worth every penny, even without this generous discount. View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow $ JBL Reflect Flow $ 150 $69 at Amazon (save $81)

In our five-star review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those after-class runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $199 at Best Buy (save $51)

At this price, the Pros aren't bad options at all for sporty types. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t $170 Jabra Elite 65t $170 $79 at Walmart (save $91)

These Jabras are comfortable, well built, and offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. Not the most exciting performers, but much better value now that they're heavily discounted. View Deal

Best back to school in-ear headphones deals

Prefer in-ears? With superior sound quality and lower prices, we can't blame you...

Shure SE215 $200 Shure SE215 $200 $83 at Walmart (save $117)

These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians but cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. Theirs is a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound, we said in our four-star review. View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass $50 Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass $50 $30 at Amazon (save $20)

The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award way back for their comfy, secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy sound. If you're on a tight budget – and what student isn't? – these could be a great bet. View Deal

Best back to school iPad deals

iPads are some of the most capable, user-friendly tablets around. And with these deals, they don't have to cost that much either.

iPad Mini (2019) Silver $ iPad Mini (2019) Silver $ 399 $369 at Walmart (save $30)

Here's a decent discount on the incredibly popular iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Silver. The price could shoot back up to $400 at any moment, so get in quick if you're after Apple's 7.9-inch tablet, which is the perfect size for taking to college. View Deal

iPad Air (2020) 256GB $749 iPad Air (2020) 256GB $749 $639 at Walmart (save $110)

Apple’s newest iPad Air is now discounted at Walmart, but only the Rose Gold model comes this cheap. It boasts a 10.9in Liquid Retina display and high-end performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A great buy for students who want a powerful tablet to help with their studies. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 32GB wi-fi + 4G LTE $549 Apple iPad 10.2 32GB wi-fi + 4G LTE $549 $449 at BH Photo (save $10)

There's only $10 off this 8th generation iPad, but when you're a student, every cent counts. Few other tablets can match the spec – 10-hour battery life, 10.2-inch Retina screen, A12 Bionic chip – for the money. A high-performing tablet at a bargain price. View Deal

Best back to school Samsung tablet deals

Samsung's tablets aren't as expensive as Apple's, but are pricier – and more capable – than Amazon's.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB $649 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB $649 $597 at Amazon (save $52)

Amazon has knocked a decent amount of money off the price of Samsung's latest iPad-rivalling tablet for 2021. The 11in Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, so its great for gaming and smooth scrolling. View Deal

Best back to school Microsoft tablet deals

Microsoft's tablets are a little more straight-laced than some rivals, but they sure get the job done.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 64GB $399 Microsoft Surface Go 2 64GB $399 $384 at Amazon (save $15)

The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five-hour battery life. The latest model Go 2 is far superior thanks to its 11-hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and HD webcam for video calls. An awesome buy at this money, sure to do any student proud. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $ Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $ 899 $762 at Amazon (save $140)

Here's a massive discount on this multi-tasking tablet. The latest model, it sports a 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour. Ideal if you're short of time before class. View Deal

Surface Pro X 512GB $1799 Surface Pro X 512GB $1799 $1670 at Amazon (save $129)

The high-end Surface Pro X is a beast. It sports an ultra-powerful processor, a stunning 13in PixelSense display and a 10MP 4K rear camera. If you insist on the best of everything – and a decent discount – this tablet deal is for you. View Deal

Best back to school wireless speaker deals

Face it – you're going to party. Do it in style with one of these great speakers.

Bose SoundLink Revolve $199 Bose SoundLink Revolve $199 $179 at Best Buy (save $20)

Bose's smart-looking speaker delivers a big performance from a very modest enclosure. Whether in your dorm, home, or out and about, it will deliver your tunes with plenty of gusto. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 $50 at Walmart (save $10)

This Bluetooth speaker boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. View Deal

Best back to school TV deals

A TV is a must for any college student. Here are the best deals on small, dorm-friendly TVs right now.

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 $299 at Best Buy (save $201)

An entry-level 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all on one screen – clever. View Deal