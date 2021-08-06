Best back to school sales: headphones, speakers, tablets, TVs and more

New semester, new deals

Best back to school deals US: headphones, speakers, TVs, tablets and more
Back to school time means many things – seeing old friends, readjusting to the routine after the summer recess, and of course, getting equipped for the academic year ahead. We can't help with the first two, but we can find you the best deals on all kinds of back-to-school tech.

Think tablets, headphones, speakers and TVs, all heavily discounted from their original price. Paying more? Go to the bottom of the class!

Best back to school wireless headphones deals

Wireless headphones let you listen without restrictions – lecture notes, podcasts, and yes, music, are all yours for the taking.

Best back to school true wireless earbuds deals

True wireless earbuds are even more convenient. They're literally two earbuds you pop in like they were ear plugs, giving you unparalleled freedom of movement.

Best back to school in-ear headphones deals

Prefer in-ears? With superior sound quality and lower prices, we can't blame you...

Best back to school iPad deals

iPads are some of the most capable, user-friendly tablets around. And with these deals, they don't have to cost that much either.

Best back to school Samsung tablet deals

Samsung's tablets aren't as expensive as Apple's, but are pricier – and more capable – than Amazon's.

Best back to school Microsoft tablet deals

Microsoft's tablets are a little more straight-laced than some rivals, but they sure get the job done.

Best back to school wireless speaker deals

Face it – you're going to party. Do it in style with one of these great speakers.

Best back to school TV deals

A TV is a must for any college student. Here are the best deals on small, dorm-friendly TVs right now.

