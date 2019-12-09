Amazon deals 2019: the giant retailer's biggest and best deals

Why shop at Amazon? Well, aside from great choice and competitive pricing for everyone, the giant retailer's Prime service offers subscribers plenty of benefits – including faster delivery and access to its music and video streaming catalogue.

For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their own home, Amazon is great place to buy online – whether it's for streaming devices, headphones and TVs... or simply homeware and pet food.

We've concentrated on the former, compiling the best tech deals on Amazon. Expect everything from Amazon Echo devices and Fire sticks and tablets, to Bose and Sony wireless headphones, to Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs, and much more besides.

The very best Amazon deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock $59.99 $34.99

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock $59.99 $34.99

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

It's a saving on Amazon's best-selling tablet with Alexa inbuilt – and when it was only $50 to start with, that means $10 stays in your pocket. A rock-bottom price for a versatile smart-home controller (or reliable option for keeping children amused on those long Christmas car journeys.)View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + 4months Amazon Music $82 $25

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. And you get 4 months free Amazon Music.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 $89.99 $59.99

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by $40.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited $39.96 $0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this massive near-$39 saving is a no-brainer. And Prime members still make a big saving on what would otherwise be a $9.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal

TV deals

TCL 43in 4K 5-Series Roku Smart TV $500 $250

A budget 43in 4K TV with two USPs: built-in Roku, giving owners direct access to a plethora of smart apps, and Dolby Vision HDR support. A well-specc'd TV for its modest price tag.



View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones $198 $88

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass ANC Wireless $248 $148

As the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3s are our go-to wireless noise-cancelling headphones, we’re rather pleased that Sony has brought that digital noise-cancelling tech to a more affordable pair for 2019. Expect bass-heavy tuning.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free $200 $169 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Hi-fi and home theater deals

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $149

"The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199

This diminutive Bose home speaker promises 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. You'll get AirPlay 2 support alongside Bluetooth and wifi, meaning if it's on your phone, you can play it on your speaker, too.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Echo (3rd gen) bundle $90 $64

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, the Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. Pair it with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker $300 $227

You can bag a cool $100 off this portable Marshall wireless speaker. There's a claimed 20 hours of playtime on a full battery, and a quick 20-minute charge promises two hours of juice. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 aptX for a 30ft range, a battery indicator on the top panel and hang it all, with that carry handle it's just glorious to look at!

View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker $300 $253 at Amazon

Big sound with decent bass and that classic Marshall design, with amp-like dials for controlling volume, bass and treble and a brushed metal button for source selection between wi-fi, Bluetooth and aux sitting on the top.View Deal

Sonos deals

Sonos One $199 $169 at Amazon

This is the cheapest Sonos smart speaker – and now it's even cheaper. Get great sound, multi-room skills, Alexa voice control and access to every streaming service going. Now with $50 off.View Deal

Sonos One SL $179 $149 at Amazon

Essentially the One (above) without a microphone and thus voice control capabilities. A successor to the Play:1, and the cheapest Sonos speaker in the current line-up, it has everything else the Sonos ecosystem delivers.

View Deal

Sonos Sub subwoofer $699 $599 at Amazon

The wireless Sonos sub delivers deep bass to enhance any Sonos cinema system built around a Playbar, Playbase or Beam.

Apple deals