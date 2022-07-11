10 of the best Walmart Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and accordingly, the internet is bursting at the seams with great deals on a huge variety of hi-fi and tech products. The good news is that Amazon isn't the only retailer offering up big discounts, and Walmart's got you covered there, too.

From headphones to home theatre kit to audio products and everything else, Walmart has sales going right now on a huge list of stuff. To help you find the very best deals this Prime Day, we've compiled a list of the best Walmart deals around below...

Best 3 Walmart Prime Day deals

Apple deals

(opens in new tab) iPad Air 4 64GB: $469 $379 at (save $90) Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's mid-range tablet boasts a 10.9in Liquid Retina display and high-end performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. An awesome buy for those who want a powerful tablet at a discount.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 3: $179 $149 at (save $30) Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest AirPods edge one step closer to the AirPods Pro. How? With shorter stems and the inclusion of spatial audio. Honestly, any discount on these excellent new earbuds is welcome, no matter how modest.

Speaker, soundbar, and streamer deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 3: $379 $294 at (save $85) Walmart (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the Xtreme 2, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". The Xtreme 3 only improves on greatness, so act fast!

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5: $119 $90 at (save $ 19) Walmart (opens in new tab)

If all you want is a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds about as good as you can currently buy for around $90 you’ll be hard-pressed to better the fantastic Flip 5. JBL’s Flip 5 sounds great for the price and is rugged enough to cope with a day at the pool or beach.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV: $69 $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Need a way to stream on your TV? Look no further than Google's Chromecast which supports all your favorite services out-of-the-box, can handle 4K HDR content, and even comes with a remote for the ultimate ease of use. All this for less than $40 is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-A50M: $199 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you've got a set that you use the built-in speakers with, this less than $80 soundbar will be a cheap, massive upgrade to your audio experience. With an included subwoofer, wireless, and Dolby Audio support, this soundbar can get the job done without breaking the bank.

TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 32S331: $149 $99 at (save $50) Walmart (opens in new tab)

This HD LED TV has all the familiar smart features of Roku's beloved platform that'll let you stream anything you'd like, and you can get this 32-inch set for less than $100. This is the perfect buy if you need another TV but don't want to spend much!

(opens in new tab) onn. 50-inch 4K QLED Roku TV: $378 $228 at (save $140) Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 4K HDR Roku TV with 36 localized dimming zones and QLED display tech offers up great picture quality for the price alongside a game mode and the familiar suite of smart features.