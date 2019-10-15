Best Samsung TVs 2019: budget, premium, QLED, 4K, 8K

Best Samsung TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s guide to the best Samsung TVs you can buy in 2019.

Obviously it makes sense to shop around when buying a new TV. But if you've previously owned a Samsung and want to stick with what you know, there are some impressive screens out there.

From monster sets to more moderately-sized ones, from (relatively) affordable to the very expensive, Samsung has sets to suit all tastes. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for 4K TV deals.

Before you lay down your cash, there are a few things to consider. 4K and HDR will improve the picture quality drastically, but only when fed compatible content, so check your source.

Samsung was also the first to sell 8K sets in the UK. While there's no 8K content currently available, they do upscale 4K content using Samsung's processing tech, and generally do it very well.

Then there's which size to go for. Measure where you'll put it and see which size set will suit you best. Bigger isn't always better - if it towers over your sofa, you might need to reconsider.

You should also check the small print for things like the number of HDMI and USB sockets. While these details might seem relatively minor, they make all the difference when it comes to getting set up.

Now, on with the tellies...

MORE: QLED TV: Samsung's next-gen TV tech explained

(Image credit: Future)

1. Samsung Q90R An exceptional TV that gives OLED rivals a serious run for their money. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 78 x 123 x 28cm (55in model), 92 x 145 x 28cm (65in model) Reasons to Buy Accurate colours Precise blacks Great viewing angles Reasons to Avoid Bettered for motion... ...And sound Check Amazon

This set uses Samsung's QLED technology, which is a rival to OLED. This particular set goes almost as dark as OLED, with very similar viewing angles, while having the edge when it comes to brightness. The result? A true challenger to OLED, the current industry standard for premium big-screen TVs. Colours are brilliantly judged and the dark detail is second to none. The operating system is a real gem too, and comes with more apps than you can shake a remote control at. If you want to shun the OLED crowd, this is the set to do it with.

Read the full Samsung QE55Q90R (55in) review

Read the full Samsung QE65Q90R (65in) review

(Image credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

2. Samsung UE43RU7470 The best 'small' TV around right now - and it's great value SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 56 x 97 x 5.8cm Reasons to Buy Budget price Excellent 1080p upscaling Impressive HDR performance Reasons to Avoid Panel could be brighter Check Amazon

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems like impossibly good value. It ticks all the right tech boxes – 4K, HDR (including HDR10+), and peerless selection of streaming apps that includes the brilliant Apple TV and arguably the best user experience in the business. All of this wrapped up into a lifestyle-friendly 43 inches and priced at a wallet-friendly £429.

To top it all off, the performance is excellent. A more premium (and therefore almost certainly bigger) TV will go even brighter than this, but the RU7470 is punchy in its own right and takes a much more sophisticated and subtle approach to colours and definition than you might expect. All told, it's a lovely TV to watch and to live with.

It’s worth noting that UE43RU7470 is a Currys exclusive, but that Samsung says its performance is identical to that of the UE43RU7400 and UE43RU7410, with the only differences between the three models being aesthetics. Having not tested all variants we can't vouch for that, but there's little reason to doubt Samsung's claim.

Read the full review: Samsung UE43RU7470

(Image credit: Future / The Expanse, Amazon Prime)

3. Samsung UE49RU8000 An excellent performance-per-pound proposition SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70.1 x 110.1 x 23.7cm (with stand) Reasons to Buy Brilliantly sharp and detailed Nicely balanced colours Intuitive OS packed with apps Reasons to Avoid Could go blacker More premium models go brighter $22.92 View at Samsung

The Samsung UE49RU8000 is an example of the mid-range at its very best. This is a TV that offers most of the performance of the company’s excellent flagship 49in set with a significant discount. It is, in other words, a great buy.

In many ways, it has the look and connectivity of a flagship TV, with four HDMIs (one of which is ARC-enabled), two USBs, an optical output, aerial and satellite inputs, and an ethernet socket for those who prefer a wired connection to the built-in wi-fi. There's Bluetooth, too. The streaming library includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV and Rakuten in 4K and HDR; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5 for all of your catch-up needs; Plex and VLC for local streaming; and Spotify, Tidal and Deezer for music. Last but not least, there's the Apple TV app.

The picture delivers detailed, sharp and clearly defined edges that render each scene with excellent depth and solidity. Colours are vibrant but realistic, and there's plenty of punch in the colours, even if it can't match the flagship models (as you'd expect). For an affordable TV that still delivers great performance, this is a bit of a bargain.

Read the full review: Samsung UE49RU8000

(Image credit: Future / Captain Marvel)

4. Samsung QE49Q70R Stunning colours, intricate blacks and surprisingly good sound SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 71 x 110 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Textured & detailed blacks Great colours Nice design Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Slightly exaggerated reds $33.34 View at Samsung 1036 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Q70R might appear a little way down Samsung's QLED range, but this is still one of the most premium and fully featured 49in TVs you can buy, thanks in no small part to OLEDs not available in sizes below 55in.

This is a very good TV, too. It doesn't have the wide viewing angles of the Q90R and it doesn't go quite as bright, but it does offer the punch, vibrancy and sharpness for which Samsung's QLEDs are renowned.

It also has the same operating system as every other 2019 Samsung QLED, which means it's a pleasure to use and is packed to the rafters with streaming apps, including the new Apple TV app. If you're limited to 49in but still want a premium TV, this is the model for you.

And, if you do have room for a much bigger TV, the 65in version of the Q70R is a doozy, too. It's an Award-winner, in fact.

Read the full Samsung QE49Q70R review

Read the full Samsung QE65Q70R review

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung QE55Q85R Save some money and go for Samsung's second-tier 4K QLED. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 79.2 x 123 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Spot-on blacks Superior upscaling Broad viewing angles Reasons to Avoid Thin audio Motion could be better Awkwardly priced Check Amazon

First, the bad news: this has fewer backlight dimming zones than Samsung's flagship QLED seen above, and isn't as bright. The good news? It's quite a bit cheaper. All of its connections are tidily placed in a separate box rather than built into the set itself, which helps it stay rather slim and elegant, while the user interface and remote control work like a dream. Despite the compromises, the picture is surprisingly good, with an astonishing level of detail. If your budget can't stretch, this is a smart choice.

Read the full review: Samsung QE55Q85R

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung QE55Q7F A great QLED set with a thrilling, punchy picture and attractive interface. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 78.5 x 123 x 28.4cm Reasons to Buy Bright Lots of detail Great gaming features Reasons to Avoid Subpar black performance Tight viewing angles Iffy motion processing Check Amazon

If brightness is what you're after, this TV won't disappoint. However, what it packs in brightness it sacrifices a touch in black levels, which means a bit less detail in the murkiest parts of the picture. But you won't care a jot during daytime scenes - colours really pop, with a lush vibrancy.

The picture is amazingly detailed too, with sharp, defined edges. Viewing angles aren't perfect, so make sure you bag yourself the best seat in the house before viewing commences.

Bear in mind this is a 2018 set, which means it's currently available with some big discounts but won't be around much longer.

Read the full review: Samsung QE55Q7F

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung QE65Q900R If 8K is at the top of your list, this Samsung TV is a good place to start. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 8K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 89.8 x 145 x 30.5cm Reasons to Buy Delicious native 8K Detailed blacks Great upscaler Reasons to Avoid Nothing to watch in 8K Could be more vibrant Check Amazon

Admittedly, there isn't really anything to watch in 8K, but that still doesn't stop this set being a hugely exciting proposition. At least it's future-proofed for when the content does become available. The 4K picture is every bit as good as its stablemates, there's not a hint of backlight blooming, and the motion processing is very good indeed. Those with a big budget should give this a look.

Read the full review: Samsung QE65Q900R

MORE:

Best Sony TVs 2019: LCD, OLED, HD, 4K HDR

Best LG TVs 2019: LCD, OLED, 4K HDR