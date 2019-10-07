Best wireless speakers 2019

Product of the year
Best home wireless speaker over £500
Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation
Just a few tweaks make for a superb second version
Best buys
Best portable wireless speaker under £100
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
The Wonderboom portable speaker gets a serious upgrade
Best portable wireless speaker over £100
Audio Pro Addon C3
Audio Pro’s family of talented multi-room speakers lead the way
Best home wireless speaker under £500
Audio Pro Addon C10
The C10 is another class-leader from a company on a roll