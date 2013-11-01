Trending

Best Stereo amplifiers 2013

Product of the year

Best stereo amplifier £500-£800

Arcam FMJ A19

Read the full review here

With the correct partners, this is a wonderfully talented amplifier

Best buys

Best stereo amplifier up to £500

NAD D 3020

Read the full review here

Best stereo amplifier up to £500, Awards 2013. A potential game changer. We hope other manufacturers take a brave-pill and produce amplifiers as in

Best stereo amplifier £800-£1500

Naim Nait 5si

Read the full review here

Best stereo amplifier £800-£1500, Awards 2013. Dips in the rankings to make way for Rega’s Elex-R, but still a sub-£1000 superstar

Best stereo amplifier £1500+

Roksan Caspian M2

Read the full review here

Best stereo amp £1500+, Awards 2013. It's had a re-design, but Roksan's Caspian M2 is still a formidable amplifier, and we like this latest version