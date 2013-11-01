Best Stereo amplifiers 2013

Product of the year
Best stereo amplifier £500-£800
Arcam FMJ A19
With the correct partners, this is a wonderfully talented amplifier
Best buys
Best stereo amplifier up to £500
NAD D 3020
Best stereo amplifier up to £500, Awards 2013. A potential game changer. We hope other manufacturers take a brave-pill and produce amplifiers as in
Best stereo amplifier £800-£1500
Naim Nait 5si
Best stereo amplifier £800-£1500, Awards 2013. Dips in the rankings to make way for Rega’s Elex-R, but still a sub-£1000 superstar
Best stereo amplifier £1500+
Roksan Caspian M2
Best stereo amp £1500+, Awards 2013. It's had a re-design, but Roksan's Caspian M2 is still a formidable amplifier, and we like this latest version