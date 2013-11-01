Trending

Best Televisions 2013

Product of the year

Best 40in-46in TV

Panasonic TX-P42GT60B

Product of the Year, Awards 2013: The Panasonic TX-P42GT60B TV shows that reports of plasma’s demise have been greatly exaggerated

Best buys

Best premium 47in-52in TV

Panasonic TX-P50GT60B

Best premium 47in-52in TV, Awards 2013. A superb TV that offers a high-end performance at a mid-range price

Best 22in TV

Hannspree SL22DMBB

Best 22in TV, Awards 2013. A shining example of tiny TVs and proof that cheap doesn’t have to mean rubbish

Best 32in TV

Panasonic TX-L32E6B

Best 32in TV, Awards 2013. A stunning screen that’s lovely to use and at an equally lovely price. This TV is a fantastic bargain

Best budget 47in-52in TV

Samsung PS51F5500

Best budget 47in-52in TV, Awards 2013.This is a superb all-rounder, which combines fantastic picture quality with a strong feature set, all at a co

Best 55in+ TV

Panasonic TX-P55VT65B

Best 55in+ TV, Awards 2013. Panasonic's latest plasma is a simply stunning screen, engaging to watch and comfortable to use