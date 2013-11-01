Best Televisions 2013

Product of the year
Panasonic TX-P42GT60B
Product of the Year, Awards 2013: The Panasonic TX-P42GT60B TV shows that reports of plasma’s demise have been greatly exaggerated
Best buys
Panasonic TX-P50GT60B
Best premium 47in-52in TV, Awards 2013. A superb TV that offers a high-end performance at a mid-range price
Hannspree SL22DMBB
Best 22in TV, Awards 2013. A shining example of tiny TVs and proof that cheap doesn’t have to mean rubbish
Panasonic TX-L32E6B
Best 32in TV, Awards 2013. A stunning screen that’s lovely to use and at an equally lovely price. This TV is a fantastic bargain
Samsung PS51F5500
Best budget 47in-52in TV, Awards 2013.This is a superb all-rounder, which combines fantastic picture quality with a strong feature set, all at a co
Panasonic TX-P55VT65B
Best 55in+ TV, Awards 2013. Panasonic's latest plasma is a simply stunning screen, engaging to watch and comfortable to use