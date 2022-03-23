Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream and how to watch the FIFA World Cup playoff

All eyes are on Qatar 2022 as Sweden welcome the Czech Republic to Stockholm for a crucial World Cup qualifier. Whoever wins on Thursday will be just one win away from joining England, Germany and current holders France in the Middle East in November. The game is available on ESPN+ in the States and Sky in the UK. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream Date: Thursday 24th March 2022 Kick off: 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

Sweden lost their last two games in Group B, finishing four points adrift of eventual winners Spain, but they did manage to beat Luis Enrique's side on their way to securing their spot in the playoffs. Another performance like that would give Janne Andersson's team a decent shot of winning on Thursday.

The Czech Republic finished third in their group behind Belgium and Wales but qualified for the playoffs via the UEFA Nations League. Jaroslav Šilhavý's team have only lost once since the Euros last summer but they're missing key players for this tie, most notably Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, who has scored 17 goals in 33 appearances for his country.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

USA: Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Sweden vs Czech Republic in the US, as well as the other World Cup qualifying games involving European teams, all FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Watch a Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

UK: watch a Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream

Sweden vs Czech Republic will be broadcast on Sky Sports via the red button. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream on certain devices with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.



It's not currently clear whether red button games will be available to Virgin Media and BT Sport customers as well, so Now is the best bet for non-Sky subscribers in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock their usual live streams from Optus Sports and ESPN+.

Rest of the world: Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream

The Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream option for those in Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland is DAZN. You can also use DAZN Canada to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

DAZN: Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Sweden vs Czech Republic live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the World Cup qualifiers – including Sweden vs Czech Republic – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your live stream without being blocked.