Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clásico

El Clásico returns on Sunday as Real Madrid host Barcelona in a pivotal La Liga clash that could help decide this season's Spanish title.

Defending champions Barça lead the table by two points going into the match, but face a Madrid side that has only lost twice so far in this league season. With the visitors missing some key players, and after the season's other head-to-head finished in a goalless draw, this one really could go any of three ways.

Don't want to miss the Clásico at the Santiago Bernabeu? Scroll down to find out how to live stream Real vs Barça from the UK and US.

If you're not familiar with the Clásico, it's played before a global audience to rival the Super Bowl or Champions League final. And with the 2019/2020 La Liga title race agonisingly close, it should be a thriller.

Barça likely remain favourites to retain the Spanish title, but Quique Setien's team are yet to prove they're back to their best. Can an older, wiser Lionel Messi outwit Los Blancos? Back in December, one of the world's greatest player gave us some insight into how he might approach the game: "When we play at the Bernabeu, many more spaces are generated. They attack us more because they have the obligation as the host team and people push them for that.”

Barcelona certainly have recent history on their side: Real Madrid have not won any of the pair's last seven meetings. And while Real striker Karim Benzema netted 13 goals in the first 16 games of the season, he hasn't had much luck since, managing only one league goal since Christmas.

If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live – whether that be on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet – from the UK, US or elsewhere, we've got you covered. Simply scroll down to find the best option for you, sit back and enjoy.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK and Republic of Ireland

The second Clasico of the 2019-20 season will take place on 1st March 1 2020 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. La Liga has confirmed it'll be an evening fixture with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

La Liga games can now be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote.

The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from outside the UK or ROI – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Liga football here.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Want to watch El Clasico in the States? It kicks off on Sunday March 1st at 3pm Eastern Time.

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – including the epic Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The basic beIN package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

Don't have cable? Want a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream? Sling TV's World Sport package starts at $10 per month – and includes the correct beIN sports channels to watch the Clásico.

Sling TV World Sports from $10/month – Real vs Barca live!

For $10 per month you can stream live soccer games of your favourite La Liga teams via Sling TV. The World Sports package gets you seven channels including the correct beIN Sports channel to watch El Clásico.

For those who don't want to acquire beIN Sports via cable, fuboTV and Sling TV are the options. Here's a little more info to help you make up your mind:

Fubo TV is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

La Liga fixtures

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in GMT.

Matchweek 26

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid, 8pm – Friday 28th February

Eibar vs Levante, 12pm – Saturday 29th February

Leganes vs Alaves, 5.30pm – Saturday 29th February

Granada vs Celta Vigo, 8pm – Saturday 29th February

Sevilla vs Osasuna, 11am – Sunday 1st March

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal, 1pm – Sunday 1st March

Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid, 3pm – Sunday 1st March

Real Mallorca vs Getafe, 5.30pm – Sunday 1st March

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 8pm – Sunday 1st March