Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff

North Macedonia will be looking to pull off another incredible shock as they face Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal in this FIFA World Cup Path B play-off final.

The Lynxes managed to shock Italy in Palermo on Thursday thanks to an Aleksandar Trajkovski's stoppage-time winner to edge one step closer to making an unlikely appearance in Qatar in November. But they now face an equally tough challenge in Porto as they look to secure their place in what would be the nation's first appearance at a World Cup.

Away from home at the moment? Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream from abroad.

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream Date: Tuesday 29th March 2022 Kick off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EDT Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

Goals from Otavio, Liverpool star Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes ensured Portugal saw off Turkey 3-1 on Thursday, despite a late scare that saw Burak Yilmaz miss a penalty for the beaten semi-finalists.

While having the attacking resources of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota, Bruno Fernandes and Bernado Silva, Portugal boss Fernando Santos has come under plenty of criticism for his side's regularly inability to break down defensive sides.

They now face a resolute North Macedonian side that managed to withstand 32 shots at goal without conceding again Italy and who will be determined to pull of another major giant-killing feat.

Portugal vs North Macedonia kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday, 29th March at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Follow our guide on how to watch a Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream.

USA: Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Portugal vs North Macedonia in the US, as well as other World Cup qualifying games involving European teams, FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month or $13.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

UK: watch a Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream

Portugal vs North Macedonia a will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Portugal vs North Macedonia with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock their usual live streams on Optus Sports and ESPN+.

Australia: Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the World Cup qualifiers – including Portugal vs North Macedonia – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, European fixtures

Tuesday 29th March

Poland vs Sweden

North Macedonia vs Portugal

June, date TBC

Scotland/Ukraine vs Wales