NFL Draft 2020 live stream: how to watch the NFL Draft for free – anywhere in the world

COVID-19 has wrecked many a sporting event this year – but not the NFL Draft 2020! Amazingly, the NFL Draft 2020 is taking place on the dates for which it was originally scheduled: Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th April 2020, just without a live audience.

If you're not familiar with the NFL Draft, it's right up there with the Super Bowl in terms of excitement. It's where the top college football players from all over the States are divided up between the NFL teams, offering an insight into the fortunes of those players and franchises over the coming season.

Teams get to pick their rookies in reverse order relative to their record in the previous year. The idea is to level out the playing field and keep the game competitive.

The first of the seven NFL Draft 2020 rounds began on Thursday 23rd April with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Heisman Trophy-winner quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 pick. Ohio State's defensive end Chase Young joined the Redskins as the second and the Detroit Lions went for cornerback Jeff Okudah at No.3. See the full 2020 NFL Draft Order below.

Pick-kings for 2020, the Miami Dolphins - thanks to some wheeling and dealing, they secured 14 selections, including three picks in round one - bagged maybe a very smart move by choosing Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at No.5. The quarterback had been looking on for a stellar college season until he dislocated his hip in November, paving the way for Burrow.

The draft continues Friday 24th April with the second and third rounds, and concludes Saturday 25th of April with the last four rounds. There'll be some added entertainment thrown in too, with the likes of comedian Kevin Hart and musician Harry Connick Jr set to perform during the draft.

Over the three days, a total of 255 NFL Draft picks will be made by 32 teams, all eager to get their hands on the cream of the college football crop.

Depending on the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL season will begin on 10th September with the Kickoff Game, hosted by defending Super Bowl LIV champions the Kansas City Chiefs. The season will conclude with Super Bowl LV on 7th February 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

So, whether you're an NFL, college football fan, or just thirsty for some sport, tune into the NFL Draft 2020 to see the hottest picks and the future stars of the sport. Read on and we'll show you how to live stream the NFL Draft 2020 on your phone, TV and tablet – from anywhere in the world.

Watch the NFL Draft 2020 for free live in the USA

Round 1 of the NFL Draft 2020 kicked-off at 8pm ET on Thursday 23rd April.

Rounds 2 and 3 start at 7pm ET on Friday, while rounds 4 to 7 start at 12pm ET on Saturday.

The NFL Draft 2020 will be broadcast live on three TV networks in the States: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network (ESPN will also serve up a separate Spanish edition). ABC will show some of the draft on a free-to-air basis, but if you want to enjoy every glorious minute, you'll need to subscribe to ESPN or NFL Network.

Prefer to live stream the NFL Draft 2020?

No problem. Live streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now all carry at least one of the channels broadcasting the 2020 NFL Draft.

Those with a mobile device, laptop, PC, smart TV, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, Roku or Android TV device can also stream the NFL Draft 2020 live with one or more of the following apps: ESPN app, NFL App or ABC app.

FuboTV free 7-day trial - watch the NFL Draft 2020 for free

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels is the NFL Network which means you can watch the NFL Draft 2020 for free too.View Deal

Fancy watching the NFL Draft 2020 for FREE?

fuboTV – which features NFL Network for the NFL Draft 2020 – offers a free 7-day subscription. Outside the USA at the time of the Draft? Use a VPN, such as Express VPN, to access fuboTV from anywhere in the world.

Watch the NFL Draft 2020 live for free in Canada

In Canada, the NFL Draft 2020 can be streamed live on DAZN, which provides NFL Network coverage.

DAZN offers a generous free one-month trial period. It includes NFL GamePass, NFL RedZone and NFL Network 24/7. Provided you cancel the trial within the first 30 days, you'll walk away without paying a penny. If you don't, you'll be charged $20 per month on a rolling basis.

Watch NFL Draft 2020 free with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the NFL GamePass, NFL RedZone and NFL Network 24/7 and much more live and on demand in Canada Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan and Brazil. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Not going to be in Canada at the time of the Draft? Get yourself a reliable VPN, such as Express VPN, and you'll be able to enjoy the DAZN free trial from anywhere in the world.

Watch the NFL Draft 2020 anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription package, it's highly unlikely you'll be able to use it when you're outside of your home country.

If you're working abroad, stuck in another country or just want to access live NFL Draft 2020 coverage from (almost) anywhere on the planet, it's a good idea to get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch the NFL Draft 2020 live.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live NFL Draft 2020, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the action. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live NFL here.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2020 live in the UK

Sky Sports owns the exclusive TV rights to broadcast every NFL Draft pick live in the UK.

Tune in to NFL shows Path to the Draft and ProFootballTalk on SkySportsAction from Monday. Sky will then show every Draft pick live across the three days, starting Thursday.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £23 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). You can also stream the NFL Draft 2020 on Sky Sports via the Sky Go app.

Watch the whole NFL Draft 2020 for £5.99 on Now TV

A week-long Now TV pass is all you need to watch all seven rounds of the NFL Draft 2020. You can pick one up for £5.99 if you're happy to watch on a mobile, otherwise it's £14.99 for big screen action.View Deal

If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £72 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

Not a Sky subscriber? No problem. NFL offers an International NFL Game Pass. The Pro (Annual) version is currently discounted to £7.99 until July 31st (normally £14.99) and includes the NFL Draft 2020 live and on-demand, along with highlight from the 2019 season.

Get an NFL GamePass for just £14.99 £7.99

Available across multiple platforms and devices, the NFL GamePass serves up live and on-demand access to the NFL Draft 2020, plus a ton of juicy game highlights from the NFL vaults. You can even enjoy NFL documentaries and hear from top players. It's discounted until July 31st.View Deal

The NFL is also offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass app until 31 July. Sadly the free version doesn't include live Draft coverage, but you do get to relive historic NFL moments from seasons past, including Tom Brady's Super Bowl victories and Odell Beckham Jr.'s impossible one-handed catch.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

2020 NFL Draft Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, OSU

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, OSU

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

14. San Francisco: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Damon Arnette, CB, OSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

25. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

26. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

30. Miami Dolphins: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

