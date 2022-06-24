How to watch Loot: stream the Maya Rudolph comedy for free

Loot – the new US sitcom about a billionaire divorcee who embarks on a life-affirming journey – premieres on Apple TV+ today, 24th June 2022. Starring Maya Rudolph, if you're a fan of Bridesmaids, this one's for you. The first three episodes will be available from Friday; new episodes air weekly. New subscribers can watch Loot free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial and binge a lot more besides.
Season premiere: Friday 24th June 2022
Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
Season finale: Friday 12th August 2022
Loot seems to be an attempt to replicate the success of one of Apple TV+'s most successful shows: the multi-award-winning Ted Lasso. It's another slightly absurd comedy with a star-studded cast including Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live) as Molly Novak, a wealthy housewife who is living the life of a billionaire complete with mansion, jet and "gigayacht".
But when Molly discovers that self satisfied husband John (Adam Scott) is cheating, she gets a divorce, becomes the third-richest woman in America, and embarks on a global spending spree. Does it make her happy? Of course not. But when the charity foundation that bears her name, and which she didn't know existed, reaches out, Molly has a chance to give back to the community...
Loot debuts globally on Friday 24th June 2022. Follow our guide to get watch Loot wherever you are.
Loot episode guide & air dates
Loot Episode 1 – Friday 24th June 2022
Loot Episode 2 – Friday 24th June 2022
Loot Episode 3 – Friday 24th June 2022
Loot Episode 4 – Friday 1st July 2022
Loot Episode 5 – Friday 8th July 2022
Loot Episode 6 – Friday 15th July 2022
Loot Episode 7 – Friday 22nd July 2022
Loot Episode 8 – Friday 29th July 2022
Loot Episode 9 – Friday 5th August 2022
Loot Episode 10 – Friday 12th August 2022
Loot official trailer
Watch Loot on Apple TV+
Loot is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.
New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.
The 10-part series airs on Apple TV+ from Friday, 24th June 2022. The finale will air on Friday 12th August 2022.
Watch Loot | Apple TV+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)
Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and Loot. Why not try it free for 7 days? It's just $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month after, contract-free.
Is Apple TV+ worth trying?
Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Loot, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.
In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".
If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)?
How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN
Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.
