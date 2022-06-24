How to watch Loot: stream the Maya Rudolph comedy for free

Loot – the new US sitcom about a billionaire divorcee who embarks on a life-affirming journey – premieres on Apple TV+ today, 24th June 2022. Starring Maya Rudolph, if you're a fan of Bridesmaids, this one's for you. The first three episodes will be available from Friday; new episodes air weekly. New subscribers can watch Loot free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Watch Loot on Apple Tv+ Season premiere: Friday 24th June 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) Season finale: Friday 12th August 2022

Loot seems to be an attempt to replicate the success of one of Apple TV+'s most successful shows: the multi-award-winning Ted Lasso. It's another slightly absurd comedy with a star-studded cast including Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live) as Molly Novak, a wealthy housewife who is living the life of a billionaire complete with mansion, jet and "gigayacht".

But when Molly discovers that self satisfied husband John (Adam Scott) is cheating, she gets a divorce, becomes the third-richest woman in America, and embarks on a global spending spree. Does it make her happy? Of course not. But when the charity foundation that bears her name, and which she didn't know existed, reaches out, Molly has a chance to give back to the community...

Loot debuts globally on Friday 24th June 2022. Follow our guide to get watch Loot wherever you are.

Loot Episode 1 – Friday 24th June 2022

Loot Episode 2 – Friday 24th June 2022

Loot Episode 3 – Friday 24th June 2022

Loot Episode 4 – Friday 1st July 2022

Loot Episode 5 – Friday 8th July 2022

Loot Episode 6 – Friday 15th July 2022

Loot Episode 7 – Friday 22nd July 2022

Loot Episode 8 – Friday 29th July 2022

Loot Episode 9 – Friday 5th August 2022

Loot Episode 10 – Friday 12th August 2022

Loot official trailer

Watch Star Trek, Halo, Yellowstone and more with a Paramount Plus free trial (opens in new tab)

Watch Loot on Apple TV+

Loot is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The 10-part series airs on Apple TV+ from Friday, 24th June 2022. The finale will air on Friday 12th August 2022.

(opens in new tab) Watch Loot | Apple TV+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and Loot. Why not try it free for 7 days? It's just $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month after, contract-free.

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Loot, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)?

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.